Prabhas-starrer 'Fauzi' to hit screens on December 3

Hyderabad, July 16 (IANS) The makers of director Hanu Raghavapudi's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Fauzi', featuring Pan Indian star Prabhas in the lead, on Thursday announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on December 3 this year, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his social media timelines, the film's director Hanu Raghavapudi wrote, "On 3rd DECEMBER 2026, the #Fauzi march begins. Come witness a story that won’t just unfold on the big screen, it will live on in the hearts of everyone who believes in courage, honor, and freedom. #FauziOnDec3."

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the makers first announced the project last year.

Fauzi hit the limelight earlier this year in April, when director Hanu Raghavapudi made an emotional appeal to people, asking them not to circulate leaked images of the film on social media.

Taking to his social media timelines, he had then said, "We’ve poured our hearts into #Fauzi to give you something truly special. Humbly requesting everyone, please don’t spoil the magic with leaks. Let’s experience it the way it’s meant to be… together in theatres."

At that point, the makers of the film, using the official handle of the film on the social media platform X, issued a stern warning to those accounts that were circulating the leaked images of the film.

The makers had then said, "It has come to our attention that certain accounts are circulating leaked images from the sets of #Fauzi. Please treat this as a strict warning - any such content will be reported, and necessary action will be taken against those involved."

The makers had further said, "These leaks compromise the experience we are carefully building. What’s coming on the big screen will be far bigger and worth the wait. We urge everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with leaked content."

For the unaware, director Hanu Raghavapudi's upcoming historical action film, featuring actor Prabhas in the lead, was titled 'Fauzi'. While announcing the title of the film, the makers had used Sanskrit Shlokas.

Opening up on why they had used the Shlokas, director Hanu Raghavapudi had said, “We intentionally used Sanskrit Shlokas because they add gravity and meaning to our warrior tale. However, this is not a mythological film. We've only drawn philosophical inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita. 'Fauzi' is a powerful patriotic drama that explores human emotions and socio-political tensions during the British era, many of which still resonate globally today.”

The director, known for his visually rich storytelling in films like 'Sita Ramam', is said to be crafting 'Fauzi' as a large-scale cinematic experience that highlights the courage and inner conflicts of its protagonist. Prabhas, who has been experimenting with diverse roles, reportedly plays a complex character torn between duty, emotion, and ideology.

'Fauzi' marks Prabhas’s return to a grand period drama epic after 'Baahubali', promising an emotional and visually breathtaking cinematic experience. The film is expected to be released in theatres in multiple languages this year.

The film, which is set in the 1940s and which was tentatively being referred to as #PrabhasHanu before being titled 'Fauzi', will be a fictional historical and will feature actress Imanvi as the female lead.

Apart from Prabhas and Imanvi, the film also will feature veteran actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Bhanu Chander and Jayapradha in pivotal roles.

The film has music by Vishal Chandrasekhar, who is one of director Hanu Raghavapudi's favourite music directors. Interestingly, it was Vishal Chandrasekhar who had scored the music for the director's earlier blockbuster 'Sita Ramam', featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead.

Cinematography for the film is by Sudeep Chatterjee and lyrics for the songs in the film are by Krishna Kanth. Sheetal Sharma is the costume designer for this historical film, which has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

--IANS

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