Sana Saeed reveals she battled an eating disorder, opens up about growing up with Bulimia

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actress Sana Saeed has opened up about one of the most difficult chapters of her life, revealing that she struggled with bulimia, an eating disorder.

She elaborated on how she battled the disorder for years before she even understood what she was going through.

Through an emotional video on social media, the actress spoke about growing up without awareness of eating disorders and how finally learning about bulimia changed her life.

In the video, Sana recalled the anxiety she experienced around food and how it affected her daily life as a child.

In the video shared by her, Sana can be seen revealing it all. “'I cannot constantly want to hide and eat or be worried that he'll enter my room and think that I'm overeating. I remember when I started reading the book, I was like… because you're so scared, you finally know what's the problem. And you don't want to face it. You've lived with it for so many years, you think something is absolutely wrong with you.”

She added, “I remember telling myself, "Okay, it's some sort of an eating disorder. But it's not this," because it was so difficult for me to admit to myself that I had bulimia. I never heard about it growing up. I wish I'd heard about it, so I would have gone straight to the problem.”

Alongside the video, Sana shared a powerful note describing how she silently carried the disorder for years.

The note read, “'I didn't know I had an eating disorder for years. Not because I wasn't suffering, but because I had never heard the words. Growing up nobody talked about it. There was no language for what I was going through so I carried it silently and alone for a long time.”

She added, “When I finally read about bulimia I understood for the first time what was happening to me. And even then the shame of admitting it, even just to myself, took years to move through. I'm sharing this because somewhere out there someone is carrying something they don't even have a name for yet. And I want them to know, it has a name. You are not alone. And there is a way through.”

She further wrote, “I am fully recovered and I have never felt more at home in my body or my life. If you are struggling, please reach out to someone you trust or look for eating disorder support in your region. You deserve real help from someone qualified to give it.'

Talking about Sana Saeed, the young lady began her acting career as a child artist and became a household name after playing Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji's daughter, Anjali, in the blockbuster 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

She later appeared in films such as 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega' and 'Badal' before making a successful comeback as an adult with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year' in 2012i.

She has also been a part of reality shows including 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', 'Nach Baliye', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa All Stars'.

On the personal front, Sana got engaged to entrepreneur Csaba Wagner in December 2023 in a dreamy proposal in Paris. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa in January 2025.

The actress is currently based out of USA.

–IANS

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