‘Neerja’ producer Atul Kasbekar mourns the demise of his father: You will be forever loved’

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Photographer and film producer Atul Kasbekar has shared a heartfelt tribute following the demise of his father, Arun Bhaskar Kasbekar.

Taking to social media, the ‘Neerja’ producer revealed that his father passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. He remembered him as a self-made man whose laughter, wisdom, and generosity left a lasting impact on everyone around him. Sharing the details of his father’s final moments, Atul Kasbekar revealed that there was no struggle or suffering. He wrote, “At about 3 pm Tuesday, my dad passed away. Quietly, in his own bed, with my mum holding one hand and me the other. There was no sound. No sharp intake of breath. No struggle. He simply slipped away. He had just turned 88. You have to be especially blessed to ease into your next journey with what seemed like no pain or suffering whatsoever.”

“Papa leaves behind my mum, four children and eight grandchildren. He was always ready with a quick joke, a sharp wit and a razor-sharp mathematical mind.”

“Fiercely proud of his Karwari roots, the language, the cuisine and the people Totally self-made, he was generous far beyond his means, he quietly helped countless people over the years Thank you, Papa, for the values you gave us, the laughter you filled our lives with You will be deeply missed, fondly remembered, and forever loved. Arun Bhaskar Kasbekar 24-06-1938 – 14-07-2026,” he added.

Along with his emotional note, the celebrity photographer shared throwback pictures of his father, celebrating the beautiful memories they created together as a family.

Soon after Atul shared the post, condolence messages began pouring in from Bollywood celebrities. Ranvir Shorey commented, “My heartfelt condolences to you and your family, Atul. Wish you courage and strength. Om Shanti.” Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “My heartfelt condolences … May his soul rest in peace.”

Arun Kasbekar passed away on July 14, 2026, at the age of 88. His son Atul Kasbekar is a renowned celebrity photographer who has made a mark in the industry with his iconic calendar shoots and long-standing associations with several Bollywood personalities.

Besides his successful photography career, Atul has also ventured into film production. He has co-produced films including Sonam Kapoor-starrer “Neerja,” Vidya Balan’s “Tumhari Sulu,” Emraan Hashmi’s “Why Cheat India,” and Taapsee Pannu’s “Looop Lapeta.”

--IANS

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