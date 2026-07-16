Mahesh Manjrekar shares what drew him towards ‘Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi’

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actor Mahesh Manjrekar, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi’, has shared that he was gravitated towards the film’s simplicity and honesty.

The actor also shed light on his character in the film, as he said that he is someone who genuinely wants the best for his family.

Talking about the same, he said, “What drew me to Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi was its simplicity and honesty. It's a film that doesn't try too hard to entertain, you naturally find yourself smiling through the madness. My character is someone who genuinely wants the best for his family, and that emotional core makes the humour even more enjoyable. The trailer is just a glimpse of the fun we've created, and I believe audiences of every generation will connect with this story”.

The trailer of the film was unveiled on Thursday, and it's packed with laughter, chaos, romance and family drama. At the heart of the story is an unconventional bride with a deadline, setting off a hilarious game of musical chairs as multiple prospective grooms enter the picture.

The film also stars Khushali Kumar, Piyush Mishra, Omkar Kapoor, Agu Stanley Chiedozie and B.C. Aunty.

Khushalii Kumar said, "This is one of the most entertaining characters I have had the opportunity to play. She's confident, unpredictable and keeps everyone on their toes. The trailer captures the energy and fun of the film beautifully, and I can't wait for audiences to experience the complete journey on the big screen."

Produced by Siddharth Banerjee, Akashaditya Lama and Vikas Aggarwal, ‘Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi’ is set to arrive in cinemas on July 24, 2026.

--IANS

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