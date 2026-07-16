Mira Rajput overwhelmed by the pressure of holiday looks, says wants to enjoy ' babies and love of her life'

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Entrepreneur Mira Rajput Kapoor has shared a candid glimpse into her current state of mind.

She admitted that she is feeling overwhelmed by the pressure of curating perfect holiday looks for social media.

In a heartfelt write-up on her social media account, Mira said she would rather spend quality time with her children and her husband, Shahid Kapoor, than stress over matching outfits and picture-worthy fashion.

Mira wrote, 'Brain Dump I cannot do these holiday looks. No more pressure of outfits for the gram, matching this and that. While I used to love it all these years, I'm overwhelmed beyond belief this time.”

She added, “While I'm wading through this chaos of choices, I've realised I am well and fully done. Ready to snooze for the summer and enjoy my babies and love of my life in tracks and a ponytail. Thanks in advance for ignoring the blah outfits that may come when I'm in a good mood to post. Until then.'

Through the note, Mira made it clear that she will henceforth prioritising comfort and family over keeping up with social media expectations and trends.

Talking about Mira Rajput, she married actor Shahid Kapoor on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram.

Their marriage was an arranged set-up through the spiritual organisation Radha Soami Satsang Beas, with both families knowing each other through the community.

Despite a significant age gap, the couple has been touted as one of Bollywood's most admired pairs. They are parents to daughter Misha, born in 2016, and son Zain, born in 2018.

Mira, on the professional front, has found herself to be spearheading a wellness clinic and also a skin care brand.

---IANS

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