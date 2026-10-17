SSR campaign begins across UP districts; BLOs help voters register, update electoral rolls

Lucknow, Oct 17 (IANS) The Election Commission's Special Summary Revision (SSR) campaign in Uttar Pradesh began on Saturday, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) assisting eligible voters in registering their names and correcting details in the electoral rolls across Etawah, Basti, Lucknow, Unnao and Mainpuri.

The campaign, being conducted from October 17 to October 24, aims to facilitate voter registration and ensure that eligible citizens can update their details in the electoral rolls. Special camps have been set up at several polling stations, while officials are monitoring arrangements and encouraging people to participate.

In Etawah, BLOs were deployed at 1,437 polling booths from the morning to facilitate the addition of new names and corrections to existing voter records. Officials were also present at polling stations in GGIC College and Islamia Inter College.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Manoj Kumar Pathak inspected polling stations in the urban area and reviewed the arrangements.

"There are four booths here, and all four BLOs are present. I have visited around 10 centres so far. Awareness about the campaign has been spread through electronic media and newspapers. We are continuing our efforts, and we expect people to gradually start arriving," Pathak said.

In Basti, special camps were organised at Begum Khair Inter College, Khair Inter College and Saxseria Inter College to facilitate voter registration and corrections. The Election Commission of India has scheduled special camps across the state on October 17, with another round planned for October 24.

A BLO said officials were receiving Form 8 applications and distributing voter ID cards. The camps had been operating at the location for the past four days, allowing residents to access the necessary forms and services.

"People can visit to fill out Form 6, Form 7, Form 8 and other relevant forms. Some people have already started visiting, and field visits are also underway," the BLO said.

In Lucknow, residents also visited camps to register family members whose names were missing from the electoral rolls. Hari Om Yadav, who submitted Form 6 on behalf of three family members, said he had been unable to submit the applications earlier.

"I came here to fill out Form 6 because the names of three members of my family were missing from the voter list. I submitted the forms to the BLO today after learning that camps would be held on October 17 and 24," Yadav said.

He added that submitting the applications was his responsibility and that he would have to wait to confirm whether the names had been included in the electoral rolls.

In Unnao, a special drive was also underway to help residents whose names had been deleted from the voter list. People visited polling booths to seek re-registration and submit the necessary documents.

One voter said he approached the authorities after discovering online that his name was missing from the electoral rolls, despite living in Civil Lines, Unnao. He said he had submitted the required application and was informed that the matter would be addressed.

Meanwhile, in Mainpuri, the final electoral roll following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has been released, and the process of registering new voters through Form 6 applications is underway. Camps have been established across the district to facilitate fresh registrations and help people whose names were deleted seek inclusion again.

BLO Vijay Kumar said applicants were continuously arriving at the camps, with most seeking fresh registration. Officials began work at 10 a.m., and the camps were scheduled to remain open until 5 p.m.

"We are appealing to everyone who needs to register as a new voter to get their names registered today. If they are unable to do so, they can visit the camp on October 24," Kumar said.

The special camps are intended to provide eligible residents with an opportunity to enrol as voters, correct existing details and seek the inclusion of missing names ahead of the completion of the revision exercise.

--IANS

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