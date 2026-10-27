October 27, 2026 11:16 PM हिंदी

UP govt to promote traditional pottery through 11-day ‘Mati Kala Mahotsav 2026’ in Lucknow

UP govt to promote traditional pottery through 11-day ‘Mati Kala Mahotsav 2026’ in Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 27 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, is set to promote traditional pottery and terracotta craftsmanship through the 11-day ‘Mati Kala Mahotsav 2026’, beginning on October 28 in Lucknow.

The festival will continue until November 7 at the Khadi Bhawan premises in Dalibagh. The idea is to provide a major platform for traditional artisans to showcase their skills and products.

Organised by the Uttar Pradesh Mati Kala Board, the state-level festival will be held under the theme ‘Mitti se Sanskriti, Sanskriti se Samriddhi’ (Culture from Soil, Prosperity from Culture). The initiative aims to preserve the state’s rich cultural heritage, encourage local craftsmanship and create greater market opportunities for pottery artisans.

The grand exhibition will be inaugurated by Rakesh Sachan, Minister for Khadi and Village Industries, Silk Industry, Handloom and Textiles, on Wednesday, October 28.

According to the official announcement, the inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. at the Uttar Pradesh Mati Kala Board premises, Khadi Bhawan, 8-Tilak Marg, Dalibagh, Lucknow. Anil Kumar Sagar, Principal Secretary of the Khadi and Village Industries Department, will also attend the event.

Artisans from various districts of Uttar Pradesh will participate in the festival, displaying a wide range of high-quality pottery and traditional clay products. The exhibition is expected to highlight the creativity, craftsmanship and cultural significance of clay-based art while bringing traditional artisans closer to potential customers.

The festival also reflects the government's efforts to strengthen traditional industries, support rural livelihoods and encourage self-employment among skilled craftspeople. By offering artisans a direct platform to exhibit their creations, the event aims to increase public appreciation for indigenous art and help sustain traditional pottery-making practices.

Shishir, Chief Executive Officer of the Uttar Pradesh Mati Kala Board, has appealed to citizens, art enthusiasts and members of the public to visit the exhibition, explore the products and encourage local artisans.

According to officials, the 11-day celebration is expected to bring together tradition, creativity and economic opportunity, reinforcing the importance of pottery in Uttar Pradesh’s cultural identity.

--IANS

brt/uk

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