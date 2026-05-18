UP Cabinet clears metro expansion, approves OBC commission

Lucknow, May 18 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday approved several key proposals related to infrastructure, healthcare, energy, urban transport and panchayat reservation in the state. The decisions are seen as significant for boosting development and investment in the state.

Proposals related to metro projects in Agra and Lucknow were cleared in the cabinet. In Agra, land transfer was approved for the construction of stations and elevated sections under the second corridor.

In Lucknow, the Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding among the Centre, the state government and the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation for the Charbagh to Vasant Kunj east-west corridor, which is estimated to cost about Rs 5,801 crore.

To strengthen power supply in eastern Uttar Pradesh, the Cabinet approved the establishment of a 765/400 kV transmission substation in Mirzapur along with associated transmission lines. The project, estimated at Rs 2,799.47 crore, is expected to improve power evacuation and distribution, benefiting domestic, commercial and industrial consumers.

In the healthcare sector, approval was granted for the construction of a 1,100-bed advanced emergency medical centre, a teaching block and an OPD block at the new campus of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences on Shaheed Path. The project, estimated at around Rs 855 crore, is likely to enhance medical services in the state capital and adjoining districts while strengthening medical education and training.

The Cabinet also decided to transfer additional land to the Medical Education Department for the expansion and upgradation of Swaroop Rani Hospital. The move aims to address the rising patient load and improve treatment facilities for people in the Prayagraj region.

The Cabinet also approved an increase in the training allowance for veterinary students to provide financial support and help develop skilled manpower in the sector.

Additionally, approval was granted for the formation of the “Uttar Pradesh State Dedicated Backward Class Commission” to determine OBC reservation in three-tier panchayat elections. The commission, which will comprise five members, including a retired High Court judge as chairperson, will study the representation of backward classes and submit its recommendations.

In higher education, the Cabinet cleared the issuance of a letter of intent for setting up “Sardar Patel Apex University” in Samaspur village in Chunar tehsil of Mirzapur district.

--IANS

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