Bharat Singh Chauhan re-elected as chairman of Commonwealth Chess Association

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Bharat Singh Chauhan will continue to lead the Commonwealth Chess Association after being unanimously re-elected as Chairman for the 2026–2030 term during the Association’s Annual General Body Meeting in Wasakaduwa, Sri Lanka.

The meeting, held at the Citrus Hotel on Sunday, also confirmed the reappointment of several key office-bearers and executive members from across the Commonwealth, while introducing a major new initiative to expand youth participation in chess.

Akhramsyah Muammar Ubaidsh Sanusi was elected unopposed as Deputy Chairman, while G. Luxman Wijesuriya retained his position as General Secretary. Vicky Magu was chosen as Treasurer.

The newly elected executive panel also includes Hurrynarain Bhowany from Mauritius, Allan Herbert from Barbados, Benard Wanjala from Kenya, Craig Hall from New Zealand, and Crition Tornaritis from Cyprus.

The election proceedings were overseen by retired High Court judge Santiago Pushpa Kumara Ekaratne, who served as the Returning Officer.

Chauhan’s reappointment further extends a leadership journey spanning nearly five decades in the chess world, during which he has played a significant role in promoting and developing the game across Commonwealth countries.

In an official statement following the elections, the Association acknowledged his continued influence on the sport’s expansion.

“Chauhan’s re-election reflects the confidence and trust reposed in his visionary leadership and longstanding dedication towards strengthening and promoting chess across the Commonwealth nations,” the Commonwealth Chess Association said in a statement.

The AGM also produced a major announcement for grassroots chess development, with the CCA confirming the launch of the Commonwealth School Chess Championship. The inaugural edition of the tournament is scheduled to be held in Malaysia in October 2026.

Meanwhile, Wijesuriya’s return as General Secretary was seen as recognition of his administrative role in the organisation’s operations and long-term planning.

Luxman Wijesuriya’s re-election as General Secretary was also seen as a testament to his exceptional administrative skills and valuable contribution towards the smooth functioning and continued progress of the Commonwealth Chess Association.

--IANS

vi/