Jyotika ‘very proudly and boldly’ says, it’s more comforting to work with a female filmmaker

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actress Jyotika, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming streaming movie ‘System’, has shared her experience of working with filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

The actress spoke with IANS along with her co-actress Sonakshi Sinha during the promotions of the film in Mumbai.

Sharing her experience of working with the filmmaker, Jyotika told IANS, “There was a great level of comfort. And I will definitely say, it's more comfortable working with a female director, very proudly and boldly. We could share a lot of things with her. She saw us the way we wanted to be seen on screen. So that is a big difference, I feel. There are some scenes in the film where she could have gone overboard if she wanted for a commercial reason”.

“But she showed both of us with extreme dignity. And that part from her made us so comfortable with her. And she showed us on screen very respectfully, more than anything else because she's a woman. So all these things together, I think it was extremely comfortable working with a female director”, she added.

She also spoke about her character of a stenographer, and said that a generous portion of her sequences have been cheated with the laptop screen kept out of the frame.

She told IANS, “Most of the time what you see is not what is done. Sometimes the keyboard was not in frame, so my focus was more on performing and the typing was not the most important thing then. But I think since we are all in a gadget world or phone, so we are somewhere accustomed to, we were not on a typewriter, we were on a computer”.

She shared that it didn’t take much special preparation to spike her typing speed, as she said, “Not a very deep preparation, but superficially we did. How much the speed should be and your eye movement, because you're looking in 2-3 directions plus emoting. That's about it, but beyond that, it was more about the emotion”.

Produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Smitha Baliga, 'System' will drop on May 22 on Prime Video.

--IANS

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