Suriya's 'Karuppu' director RJ Balaji asks audiences to be kind to those touched by divine energy during film's screenings

Chennai, May 18 (IANS) RJ Balaji, the director of actor Suriya's hit film 'Karuppu', has now urged audiences and theatre staff to be kind to those touched by divine energy during the film's screenings.

He made the appeal through a statement, which he posted on his social media timelines.

In his statement which was titled '"With Gratitude, and a Gentle Request", director RJ Balaji said, "To every single one of you who has walked into theatres and embraced 'Karuppu' : THANK YOU! The love you've shown this film has been overwhelming, and beyond anything we imagined when we set out to make it."

He went on to say, "We're hearing stories from across Tamil Nadu and beyond - of audiences cheering, weeping, and in many instances, being so deeply moved that they've experienced something far greater than cinema. Some have felt divine intervention within the theatre itself. To us, this is the highest blessing our film could have received."

The director then made a gentle and heartfelt request. He said, "If you happen to be seated near someone who appears to be touched by divine energy during a screening, please be kind. Please be present. Help them with water, with space, with a steady hand. Inform the theatre staff so they can be cared for with dignity. A moment of compassion from a stranger is, in itself, a sacred act."

He also made the request to the exhibitors. He wrote, "To our exhibitors and theatre partners across Tamil Nadu, we humbly request you to keep your staff prepared and sensitive to these moments. Please treat every such moment with the reverence it deserves. 'Karuppu' belongs to the people now. The faith you've brought into the theatre is what has made this film what it is. Let us protect that faith together, with grace. Love, RJ Balaji."

For the unaware, actor Suriya's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Karuppu', the release of which was delayed by a day, has now taken a strong opening with the film well on its way to emerging a superhit. The film, which features Suriya, Trisha and RJ Balaji himself in the lead roles, has music by Sai Abhyankkar.

--IANS

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