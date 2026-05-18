IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi needs to improve his fielding before playing for India, says Kaif

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has stressed that young batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to sharpen his fielding skills before he steps up to play for the senior national men’s team.

In Rajasthan Royals’ five-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Sooryavanshi was involved in misfields which led to crucial runs being conceded as the visitors couldn’t defend 193/8.

"I believe scouts should also take a fielding test while scouting players. The scouts are bringing the right players; they are doing a great job, but I have not seen Vaibhav Sooryavanshi take a single catch yet. If he wants to play for India, he needs to improve his fielding ability. He needs to pass that fielding test first.

“The ball that came towards him was at a good height. I understand that when a batter plays a flick shot, taking a catch can sometimes become difficult for a fielder as it becomes a blind spot, especially when the ball comes off the bat. But there, the shot that Sahil Parakh played, the ball came to Sooryavanshi at a good height.

“Sooryavanshi did a great job by getting into the right position to take that catch, but he missed the opportunity to execute it. There was no need for Sooryavanshi to jump to take that catch. All he needed to do was take it near his waist, but he missed it. Vaibhav is really talented with the bat, no doubt about that, but when it comes to fielding, he is still not ready," said Kaif on JioHotstar's 'Champions Waali Commentary'.

With the bat, Sooryavanshi was at his sparkling best in power-play and hit 46 off 21 balls before being undone by a slower ball from Madhav Tiwari. Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh outlined the challenge of bowling to Sooryavanshi. "Against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, my plan would be to get his wicket anyhow. But what kind of form he is in matters a lot. My plan would be to spin the ball and keep it away from his hitting arc.

“If he steps out of the crease and tries to hit me, that's okay. But I don't want him to play his shots while standing in the crease. That would be my bowling plan. But the kind of batter he is, at the age of 15, he is hitting every bowler for a six.

“I have played with many players, but I have never seen a batter like Sooryavanshi who dominates every bowler from ball one. I have dismissed Chris Gayle many times, but Sooryavanshi is at a different level altogether. His bat flow is something I have never seen," he added.

--IANS

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