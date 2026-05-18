Young talent, experienced core feature in India Women’s squad for Australia tour

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Hockey India on Monday announced the Indian Women’s Hockey Team for the upcoming Tour of Australia, scheduled from May 26 to 30 in Perth.

The four-match tour will be held at the Perth Hockey Stadium, with matches scheduled on May 26, 27, 29 and 30. The tour will prepare the team for the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2025–26, scheduled to take place in Auckland from June 15–21.

The Indian Team heads into the tour on the back of a strong showing in Argentina earlier this year, where they displayed plenty of fight to secure two wins in their four-match series. Since then, the group has been training hard at the national camp at SAI Bengaluru, sharpening key aspects of their game as they prepare for a busy international season ahead.

Salima Tete, a bronze medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, will lead the side for the upcoming tour. She will have plenty of experience alongside her with the likes of Savita, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalremsiami and Navneet Kaur, as well as exciting young talent including Sonam, Hina Bano and Lalthantluangi.

Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam will be the reliable options in the goalkeeping department for the upcoming tour. In defence, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi and Jyoti will feature alongside Shilpi Dabas, who has earned her maiden senior team call-up. Lalthantluangi has also received her maiden senior team call-up.

Salima Tete will lead the midfield department alongside experienced campaigners such as Neha and Lalremsiami, while Sakshi Rana and Sunelita Toppo will look to continue impressing. Deepika Soreng and Sonam, who is yet to make her senior international debut, are also part of the midfield unit.

Navneet Kaur will be expected to continue her fine goalscoring form as she leads the forward line comprising Baljeet Kaur, Deepika, Annu, Ishika, Hina Bano, who is yet to make her senior international debut, and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal.

Sharing his thoughts on the squad, Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne stated, “We have picked a squad with a good balance of experienced and young players, some of whom will get their first minutes at the international level. It’s important to keep developing players, and the best way to do that is under pressure in international matches. These players now have the chance to show their best, and I am looking forward to seeing their performances.”

Further expressing his expectations from the Australia tour, he added, “This tour is to prepare for the upcoming Nations Cup. I want to see the level of performance we saw in our last two matches in Argentina and build consistency in our performances. That is the level we need to reach, and we have to continue improving so we can perform even better.”

22-member Indian squad for Tour of Australia 2026:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas

Midfielders: Salima Tete, Lalremsiami, Neha, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Deepika Soreng, Sonam

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Baljeet Kaur, Deepika, Annu, Ishika, Hina Bano, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal

--IANS

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