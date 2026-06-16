UP Brij Stars crowned champions as Big Cricket League season 2 ends on a high

Greater Noida, June 16 (IANS) The second season of the Big Cricket League (BCL) concluded on a high note with UP Brij Stars emerging champions after a tournament that featured 18 matches, more than 60 amateur cricketers, and several innovative elements aimed at promoting grassroots talent.

Positioning itself as a bridge between amateur and professional cricket, the league brought together aspiring players from across the country and provided them an opportunity to share the field with former international stars, including Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Gayle, Harbhajan Singh, Ross Taylor, S. Sreesanth and Upul Tharanga.

One of the major highlights of the season was the league's Amateur Buzzer Reward System, which added an extra layer of competition and strategy to matches. Season 2 witnessed more than 60 Bronze Buzzers, over 10 Silver Buzzers, three Golden Buzzers, and two Platinum Buzzers, producing several match-defining moments throughout the tournament.

The season also saw a unique reward initiative, with Batting Boss Amaan Patel of MP Tigers and Bowling Boss Jatin Mavi of UP Brij being awarded equity in the Big Cricket League and announced as co-owners of the league.

More than 60 amateur cricketers featured in the competition, producing notable performances with bat and ball while showcasing their abilities on a national platform.

Speaking on the successful completion of Season 2, RP Singh, Founder and President, Big Cricket League, said, "Season 2 has been transformational for the Big Cricket League. The response we have received from players, fans, franchise owners, partners, and stakeholders has exceeded expectations. The success of innovations such as the Buzzer System, combined with the introduction of equity ownership for our Batting Boss and Bowling Boss winners, reflects our vision of creating a cricket ecosystem that is exciting, rewarding, and deeply empowering for players. Most importantly, this season proved that amateur cricketers, when given the right platform, can shine just as brightly on the biggest stages."

Puneet Singh, Chief Patron, Big Cricket League, said, "Big Cricket League stands for opportunity, belief, and talent discovery — and Season 2 showcased exactly that. We saw players come in with dreams and leave with recognition, confidence, and life-changing experiences. The passion, energy, and quality of cricket this season reaffirmed our belief that India is filled with extraordinary untapped talent waiting for the right opportunity."

Annirudh Chauhan, co-Founder and CEO, Big Cricket League, added, "The success of Season 2 belongs to every player, franchise, partner, and supporter who believed in this vision. We pushed boundaries this season through innovation, competition, and player empowerment, and the results were phenomenal. We are proud of the talent that emerged and even more excited for what lies ahead. This is only the beginning of what Big Cricket League is building for amateur cricket in India."

Following the completion of Season 2, the organisers also announced that registrations for Season 3 are now open. The next edition of the tournament is expected to be held in January 2027 and will provide aspiring cricketers from across India another opportunity to compete for recognition and rewards on one of the country's fastest-growing amateur cricket platforms.

--IANS

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