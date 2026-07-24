India reiterates PM Modi's vision for fostering enhanced cooperation among SCO member states

Bishkek, July 24 (IANS) India on Friday reaffirmed its support to Kyrgyzstan's Chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi vision of Security, Connectivity and Opportunity (SCO) as the guiding framework for fostering regional stability, sustainable growth, enhanced cooperation, and enduring friendship among the SCO member states.

The message was conveyed by Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh who represented India at the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in Kyrgyzstan's Cholpon-Ata.

"Also invited all SCO Member States to participate actively in the 1st SCO Civilizational Dialogue Forum, to be hosted by India later this year, as a platform to deepen mutual understanding and strengthen people-to-people ties across the SCO region," Singh posted on X following the meeting.

On Thursday, Singh held a meeting with Belarus' Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maxim Ryzhenkov, on the sidelines of the SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Cholpon Ata.

During the meeting, the two ministers reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation and also spoke about regional and global issues of interest.

"Delighted to meet H.E. Mr. Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ Meeting," MoS Singh posted on X.

"Reviewed the progress of our bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening the India–Belarus partnership," he added.

Singh also held a meeting with Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zheenbek Kulubaev, with discussions held on further strengthening bilateral cooperation across key sectors.

"Pleased to meet HE. Mr. Zheenbek Kulubaev, Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Cholpon Ata, Kyrgyzstan. Reviewed the progress in our bilateral partnership and discussed avenues to further strengthen cooperation across key sectors. Reaffirmed our shared commitment to further advancing the India–Kyrgyz Republic Strategic Partnership," MoS Singh wrote on X after the meeting.

Singh arrived in Bishkek on Wednesday to participate in the SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Upon arrival in Bishkek, the minister stated that he is looking forward to "productive deliberations" on issues of regional and global significance and advancing cooperation within the SCO.

Kyrgyzstan holds the SCO chairmanship for 2025-2026 and President Sadyr Japarov has announced '25 Years of the SCO: Together Towards Sustainable Peace, Development, and Prosperity' as the theme of its SCO presidency.

--IANS

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