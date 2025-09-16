Unit of Ranjith Sajeev's 'Half' completes Rajasthan schedule

Thiruvananthapuram, Sept 16 ( IANS) The unit of director Sajjad's eagerly awaited Malayalam film 'Half', a big-budget venture being shot across India and abroad, has now wrapped up its Rajasthan schedule in Jaisalmer, marking a major milestone in production.

The film, its makers claim, is Malayalam cinema's first-ever vampire action movie.

Directed and scripted by Sajjad, who earned acclaim with his earlier hit 'Golam', the film is being produced under the banner of Fragrant Nature Films by Ann Sajeev and Sajeev.

The Jaisalmer shoot, which spanned nearly 120 days, began in late April. However, the escalating Indo-Pak tensions at the time briefly disrupted filming. Once the situation eased, the team resumed work and successfully completed the schedule, the director said.

The next schedule will begin on September 18 in Vandiperiyar and nearby locations in Kerala, lasting around two weeks. With this, the India portion will be completed.

The final phase will be shot overseas, with month-long schedules planned in Russia and Paris during the winter months of December and January, which are considered favorable for filming.

The film stars Ranjith Sajeev, noted for roles in 'Mike', 'Golam' and 'Khalb UK OK', alongside Aishwarya of 'Officer on Duty', 'UK OK' fame as the female lead.

The supporting cast includes Sudheesh, Manikandan (Boys fame), and Srikanth Murali from Malayalam, while Bollywood actor Rocky Mahajan and artistes from Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada industries add a pan-Indian appeal.

Internationally renowned Indonesian action choreographer Verittri Yulisman, known for 'Raid 2' and 'The Night Comes for Us', is handling the action sequences.

With high-octane stunts at its core, 'Half' is being positioned as one of Malayalam cinema’s most ambitious action projects.

The technical crew includes Mithun Mukund (music), Appu Prabhakar (cinematography), Mahesh Bhuvanand (editing), Mohandas (art direction), Dhanya Balakrishnan (costume design), and Narasimha Swami (makeup). Chief associate director is Rajesh Kumar, with Jibin Joy as associate director.

With top-tier talent on and off screen, 'Half' promises to deliver a groundbreaking cinematic experience blending action, horror, and pan-Indian scale.

