Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav arrives in Fiji to attend Pre-COP discussions

Suva, Oct 6 (IANS) Union Minister for Environment Bhupender Yadav arrived in Fiji’s Nadi on Tuesday to participate in the Pre-COP discussions co-hosted by Australia and Fiji.

This meeting comes ahead of the COP31 conference under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to be held in Turkey next month.

Yadav is expected to engage in bilateral and multilateral discussions on key issues on the COP31 agenda and put forward India’s position on the critical matters under consideration.

“Arrived in Nadi, Fiji to participate in the Pre-COP discussions co-hosted by Australia and Fiji. Over the next few days, across bilaterals and multilaterals, will put forward India's views on matters related to critical agenda items leading up to COP31 next month in Turkiye. Will also highlight how India, under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi, through its domestic policies and international collaborations, has emerged as a leader in proactive climate actions,” Yadav posted on X.

Last month, Yadav met Australian Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen in New Delhi, where both leaders discussed key priorities for the Pre-COP meeting in Fiji and upcoming COP31 in Turkey.

Bowen is also serving as President of the COP31 negotiations under the UNFCCC.

Following the meeting, Yadav took to X and posted, "Happy to have met with Mr Chris Bowen, Australia's Minister for Climate Change and Energy and President of the COP31 negotiations, in New Delhi today. We had an engaging discussion on key agenda items for the upcoming Pre-COP in Fiji and COP31 in Turkey."

The Union Minister stated that during the meeting, he highlighted the "success stories" of India's climate action under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past decade.

"I also reaffirmed India's commitment to being a supportive partner to Australia in its role as President of the COP31 negotiations," he added.

Bowen said that India is an indispensable voice in shaping the future of global climate and energy policy, and its clean-energy expansion demonstrates that the transition to cleaner sources can support economic prosperity.

Addressing a Pre-COP Dialogue titled Partners in Green Transition: Advancing Ambition, Action and Partnerships for COP31 in New Delhi, he said India’s experience would be important to the global climate conversation as countries work to accelerate implementation of their climate commitments.

--IANS

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