New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Multilingual AI can support communication between doctors and patients, simplify clinical documentation and improve access to medical information, according to Amitabh Nag, CEO, Digital India BHASHINI Division (DIBD).

Emphasising that language is a critical yet often overlooked layer of digital healthcare, he highlighted the importance of empathy in healthcare, recognising that healing extends beyond diagnosis and medication to the human connection between doctors, caregivers and patients.

Nag addressed the Global Digital Health Summit (GDHS) 2026 here. Across the two-day summit, BHASHINI showcased its multilingual AI ecosystem and demonstrated how language technologies can strengthen healthcare delivery, facilitate clinical workflows and enable more accessible, inclusive and patient-centric healthcare experiences.

The address highlighted the need to integrate language intelligence into digital healthcare infrastructure, ensuring that patients can understand, communicate and access healthcare services in their preferred languages.

When care is communicated in a patient's own language, whether Bodo, Marathi, Punjabi or Maithili, it can feel more familiar, reassuring and accessible.

The ability to express care, reassurance and understanding in a language that patients relate to can foster comfort, trust and a stronger connection with healthcare professionals.

Through BHASHINI's language technologies, such interactions can become more inclusive and compassionate, helping ensure that patients feel heard and understood, according to an official statement.

The keynote also highlighted ‘BhashaDaan’ for Health, reflecting the importance of community-driven contributions in developing language resources for healthcare and strengthening multilingual AI capabilities for medical and public health applications.

‘Data Daan for Health’ was highlighted as an initiative to build multilingual healthcare datasets by capturing colloquial expressions used by people to describe symptoms and health conditions, alongside their corresponding medical terminology.

The focus is on documenting how people naturally communicate health concerns in their everyday language, including regional phrases and commonly used expressions that may not directly correspond to formal medical vocabulary.

BHASHINI highlighted how multilingual AI can extend beyond language translation to become an enabling layer across healthcare systems.

—IANS

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