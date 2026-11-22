Itanagar, Nov 22 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch four major development initiatives worth over Rs 5,610 crore in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday. The initiatives include 'Mission Shikshit Arunachal -- Phase II', power development projects, rural road development works, and 199 projects under the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' across 11 border districts.

The major development initiatives would be launched by the Home Minister after inaugurating and addressing a Cooperative Conference at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre in Itanagar in the morning.

The Home Minister, who arrived in Itanagar on Friday night and attended a series of programmes and meetings on Saturday, will inaugurate the 12th Battalion Campus of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at Hollongi near Itanagar in the afternoon.

HM Shah, who also holds the Cooperation Ministry, will unveil the Arunachal Pradesh Cooperation Vision Document 2047, present Cooperation Awards, inaugurate the ‘Saras Mela’ and flag off a Mobile Medical Van, in the Cooperative Conference.

The vision document will mark an important initiative towards the long-term development of the cooperative movement in the state. \

In the Cooperative Conference, the Union Minister will launch various development schemes of the state. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sahkar Se Samriddhi’ and under the leadership of Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, the event at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre will mark an important step towards strengthening the cooperative sector and making it more empowered, self-reliant and inclusive.

Several significant initiatives related to strengthening cooperative institutions, expanding rural livelihoods, women’s empowerment, financial inclusion and the overall development of the state will be undertaken during the programme, an official statement said.

HM Shah will launch several important development schemes of Arunachal Pradesh. These include ‘Mission Shikshit Arunachal -- Phase II’, with an outlay of Rs 1,500 crore; the ‘Chief Minister’s Comprehensive State Power Development Programme’, with an outlay of Rs 2,000 crore; and the ‘Chief Minister’s Comprehensive State Rural Road Development Programme’, with an outlay of Rs 2,000 crore. In addition, 199 projects worth Rs 110.95 crore under the Vibrant Villages Programme will be launched across 11 border districts. He will also launch ‘Mission SURAKSHA’.

These initiatives aim to strengthen education, power and road infrastructure, promote the development of border areas and improve public welfare facilities across the state. Several important initiatives will also be undertaken to strengthen infrastructure and market access in the cooperative sector.

The Central Minister will remotely inaugurate a foodgrain storage warehouse constructed at Raga LAMPS under the Foodgrain Storage Scheme. This will help strengthen storage facilities at the local level and expand the role of cooperative institutions.

HM Shah will also launch an e-commerce webpage for products of the Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM). This initiative is expected to provide wider market access to rural products through digital platforms and promote the economic activities of women Self-Help Groups.

The Home Minister will also felicitate cooperative societies that have demonstrated outstanding performance in various sectors. Namsai Dairy Cooperative Society will receive the ‘Cooperation Award’; Lower Subansiri Fish Farmers Cooperative Society will be recognised as the Best Fisheries Cooperative Society; Kemli LAMPS will be recognised as the Best Handloom, Textile and Weavers Cooperative Society; and Jang LAMPS will be recognised as the Best PACS/LAMPS.

With the objective of expanding the financial capacity and activities of cooperative institutions, financial assistance and other facilities will be extended to various cooperative societies during the event.

The National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) will provide a loan sanction certificate to Lagun Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.

The Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited (BBSSL) will distribute vegetable seed mini-kits. In addition, NABARD will provide a Micro-ATM to Poma Jute Dairy and Livestock Cooperative Society, while the Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Apex Bank Limited will provide a loan sanction certificate to Wakro LAMPS.

A registration certificate will also be handed over to Khamyer Ane Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, formed by a Cluster Level Federation (CLF) of women Self-Help Groups.

These initiatives are expected to enhance the financial access, institutional capacity and economic activities of cooperative institutions.

In the ‘Saras Mela’, he will interact with the members of women Self-Help Groups and cooperative societies. The Mela will provide an important platform to showcase local products, traditional crafts, women-led entrepreneurship and the activities of cooperative institutions.

The Cooperative Function in Arunachal Pradesh will provide an important opportunity to strengthen the rural economy through cooperation, promote the better utilisation of local resources, encourage women-led enterprises and connect cooperative institutions with modern financial and digital facilities.

The launch of development projects related to education, power, roads and border areas will further contribute to accelerating the inclusive and balanced development of the state.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, state Home Minister Mama Natung, Agriculture Minister Gabriel Denwang Wangsu, Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao, and Rajya Sabha member Tai Tagak, and senior officials from the Home and Cooperation Ministries are likely to attend the event.

--IANS

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