Wellington, Nov 22 (IANS) Centuries from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant powered India to declare their first innings at 720/9 in 166 overs, the highest total by any team in a Test match in New Zealand, as the visitors seized a 352-run lead on day four of the first Test at the Basin Reserve here on Sunday.

Rahul laid the foundation with a polished 136 off 290 balls, and became the first Indian opener to score Test hundreds in all four SENA countries. Pant then took the attack apart with a typically flamboyant 128 off 153 balls, studded with ten fours and six sixes, making him the first Indian wicketkeeper to get centuries in SENA nations.

Their efforts were backed by fifties from Shubman Gill (98), Yashasvi Jaiswal (85), Devdutt Padikkal (80) and Dhruv Jurel (78), as the Indian batters made merry on a pitch that offered the bowlers next to nothing.

On day four, Pant, who got his hundred in 135 balls, fell to Rachin Ravindra on the stroke of lunch, but Jurel and Washington Sundar (24 off 26 balls) kept the runs flowing in the afternoon sessions. Tempers briefly flared when Washington backed away as Daryl Mitchell was about to bowl, earning a stare from the bowler.

With Kyle Jamieson off the field, the stand between Jurel and Washington crossed the 50-run mark in a non-fuss fashion, which meant all of India's first seven partnerships had all crossed fifty, a first such instance in Test history.

Jurel reached a risk-free fifty off 61 balls, even as Ravindra had Washington caught and bowled for 24. Akash Deep briefly flexed his muscles while smashing two sixes in a five-ball 13, before holing out in the deep off Glenn Phillips.

Jurel then lofted Phillips towards long-on, only for Mitchell to let the ball slip past him for four. Jurel hit a six on the next ball, but was stumped off the following delivery, which prompted declaration from India.

India’s total of 720/9 eclipsed New Zealand's 715/6 against Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2019. It is India's best away from home and their third-highest overall, behind 759/7 against England in 2016 and 726/9 against Sri Lanka in 2009. Phillips returned with 3-154, while Ravindra claimed 2-44, as New Zealand now face a daunting challenge to bat out the remaining four-and-a-half sessions and save the game.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 368 in 121 overs (Henry Nicholls 175; Jasprit Bumrah 4-92) trail India 720/9 in 166 overs (KL Rahul 136, Rishabh Pant 128; Glenn Phillips 3-154, Rachin Ravindra 2-44) by 352 runs

--IANS

nr/hs