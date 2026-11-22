Wellington, Nov 22 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant smashed a sparkling ninth Test hundred and climbed to second on the all-time list for batters with most sixes in the format as India reached 629/6 at lunch on day four against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve here on Sunday, while stretching their lead to 261 runs.

It was another productive session for India, where they plundered 143 runs from 27.5 overs. By the time it ended, Pant received a standing ovation after being caught at deep mid-wicket off Rachin Ravindra. His knock of 128 off 153 balls was laced with ten fours and six maximums, as Pant also became the first India wicketkeeper-batter to have centuries in SENA countries.

Resuming from 486/4, nightwatchman Anshul Kamboj was in an adventurous mood. He punished two half-volleys from Kyle Jamieson for successive boundaries and pulled Nathan Smith twice to the fence as 19 came in two overs.

Pant then launched Jamieson over long-on into a street lined with food trucks as India went past their previous best total in New Zealand, the 520 made at Hamilton in 2009. Each of India's top five soon passed 80, a feat achieved only once before, by Pakistan against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi in 2014.

Kamboj kept going until he swung Glenn Phillips towards deep backward square leg, who took a diving catch, as he fell for 38 off 42 balls. Pant swept Jacob Duffy into the nineties and was soon heard telling someone there was extra bounce because of the wicket.

On 95, he reverse-swept Glenn Phillips for four and then danced down to clear long-off for a six which took him to his century in 135 balls. Pant is now one of nine Asian batters with Test hundreds in all four SENA countries. Only Adam Gilchrist (17) and Andy Flower (12) have more Test hundreds as designated wicketkeepers.

Two more sixes from Pant off Phillips over long-off and extra cover took India past 600. Jacob Duffy's figures ballooned to 1-201 in 33 overs, the second-most expensive return in New Zealand's Test history. Pant’s 108th Test six took him past Brendon McCullum, is only behind Ben Stokes (138) in list of six-hitters in the format.

At the stroke of lunch, Pant heaved off Ravindra to deep mid-wicket and with Dhruv Jurel unbeaten on 32, it remains to be seen when India makes the call for declaration, especially with the pitch showing signs of turn and extra bounce.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 368 in 121 overs (Henry Nicholls 175; Jasprit Bumrah 4-92) trail India 629/6 in 152.5 overs (KL Rahul 136, Rishabh Pant 128; Rachin Ravindra 1-13, Nathan Smith 1-84) by 261 runs

--IANS

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