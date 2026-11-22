Turin, Nov 22 (IANS) Carlos Alcaraz fought back from a set down to defeat Ben Shelton in a thrilling semifinal at the ATP Finals on Saturday, setting up a title clash with world No. 1 Alexander Zverev, who advanced with a straight-set victory over Daniil Medvedev.

Alcaraz, the world No. 3, overcame the American 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1) after more than two hours of play, extending his winning streak to 13 matches and keeping his hopes alive of claiming his first ATP Finals crown.

Zverev, meanwhile, dispatched Medvedev 7-6 (0), 6-4 to reach Sunday's final at the season-ending tournament featuring the world's top eight players. The German, who has yet to drop a set or lose his serve in Turin, is seeking his third title at the event, while Alcaraz is chasing his maiden triumph.

Alcaraz endured a shaky start against Shelton, losing his opening service game and falling behind 3-0 before surrendering the first set. The Spaniard gradually found his rhythm in the second, breaking for a 5-3 lead before closing out the set to level the match.

Neither player managed to break serve in the deciding set, which went to a tiebreak. Shelton's two unforced errors helped Alcaraz establish a 5-1 advantage, and the Spaniard maintained his composure to seal the win 7-1 in the tiebreak.

Despite struggling with a left thigh injury, Alcaraz played with his leg heavily strapped and also wore tape on his right knee. The physical setback appeared to limit his movement at times, but the seven-time Grand Slam champion delivered when it mattered most.

"I was a little bit frustrated at the beginning," Alcaraz said. "But I'm just happy that I came back in the second set and ended up playing good tennis."

The Spaniard, who won titles in Vienna and Paris earlier this month, has been building momentum after missing a significant portion of the season with a wrist injury. He defeated Shelton in the Paris Masters final to claim his first title at the tournament, having lost to the American at the US Open in September.

Zverev booked his place in the final with a dominant tiebreak performance in the opening set against Medvedev, before securing the only break of the second set in the seventh game. The German then held serve to finish the match and continue his flawless run in Turin.

The 29-year-old, a two-time ATP Finals champion, will face Alcaraz in a repeat of the 2021 final, which he won. Sunday's encounter will also offer Zverev an opportunity to answer questions over his recent rise to the top of the rankings, as he has yet to face Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner during his run to world No. 1.

Alcaraz won their most recent encounter in the semifinals of the Australian Open in January, prevailing in five sets. He also leads their head-to-head record 7-6.

"I hope both of us are going to be at our best and hopefully it's going to be an entertaining match for everybody," Zverev said, anticipating a high-quality final.

--IANS

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