New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) At least nine people, including children, were killed and several others injured after a vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a truck parked along the roadside in Rajasthan's Kota district, officials said.

The accident took place near Shambhupura village on the Kota-Udaipur National Highway, under the jurisdiction of the Nata police station area.

According to the information received so far, the victims were returning to Maharashtra after visiting the Khatu Shyam Ji temple in Sikar district when their vehicle collided with a stationary truck.

The deceased were reportedly members of the same family. Several people sustained injuries in the collision and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Six injured people were initially reported to have been admitted to the Kota's Medical College Hospital, while further details regarding their condition are awaited.

The accident has once again brought attention to road safety concerns.

Earlier in October, two inmates from an open jail facility in Barmer died in a horrific road accident near Navle ki Chakki on Jaisalmer Road, which passes through Barmer city.

The car they were travelling in reportedly went out of control after hitting a dead animal on the highway. It broke through the divider railing and collided head-on with an oncoming dumper truck.

The impact was so severe that the front of the car was completely crushed, trapping both men inside. Bystanders made strenuous efforts to rescue them by removing parts of the damaged vehicle before rushing them to a hospital.

However, doctors declared both men dead on arrival.

In a separate incident, eight people were killed and 15 others were injured after a vehicle veered off the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and plunged into a nearly 15-foot-deep drain around 6 a.m. Eight of the injured were reported to be in critical condition.

In that incident, the passengers were from extended families in Bhopal and Betul districts of Madhya Pradesh and were travelling to Rajasthan on a pilgrimage to Khatu Shyam Ji temple.

--IANS

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