Unidentified men kill cop in Pakistan's Karachi

Islamabad, Aug 4 (IANS) A police personnel was killed after unidentified assailants opened fire near Jamali Bridge in Karachi city of Pakistan's Sindh province, local media reported on Tuesday.

A police constable suffered injuries when armed men opened fire on him and his colleague while they were performing duty near Jamali Bridge, according to police. He succumbed to his injuries while he was being taken to the hospital, while his colleague was not injured in the incident, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

After the attack, police arrived at the site of the incident and began a search operation to find the attackers.

The incident took place amid a rise in attacks targeting law enforcement personnel in Pakistan, especially in the border provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As many as 17 people, including seven police personnel, were killed in the suicide bombing at Kabal Police Station in Swat district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on August 2. Police said that 13 injured police personnel were undergoing treatment at the hospital, Pakistan-based Samaa TV reported.

The incident took place near the police station gate, where hundreds of people had gathered to participate in a public demonstration at Kabal Chowk, Pakistan-based daily Dawn reported.

Swat District Police Officer Umar Khan said that the suicide bomber detonated his explosives after police personnel tried to stop him at the station's entry gate. According to the DPO, security forces cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident.

On July 22, a police personnel was killed after unidentified assailants opened fire on him in Sarvekai area of Upper South Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to officials.

The officials said the police constable, deployed at Sarvekai police station, was heading to perform his official duty when unidentified assailants opened fire on him near a stream in the Moley Khan Sarai area, Dawn reported. He succumbed to his injuries at the site of the incident before medical assistance could reach him.

After the incident, police and other law enforcement personnel rushed to the site and collected evidence. A search operation was started to find and arrest the perpetrators. Police officials said that a probe was being conducted from multiple angles.

--IANS

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