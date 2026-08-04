Farrhana Bhatt opens up on what it takes to win 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'

Mumbai, August 4 (IANS) Actress and reality TV personality Farrhana Bhatt believes that giving nothing less than 100 per cent in every stunt in a reality show like Khatron Ke Khiladi is the key to succeeding.

Talking about the Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15', Farrhana who returned from the show's shoot in Cape Town, South Africa, where the latest season was filmed, shared her perspective on what makes a deserving winner.

Speaking to IANS post her return, the actress said, "I think in order to win that show, it is important that you give 100% in those stunts. Because when you give 100%, then only you will get the content, then only the audience will watch you. Then only the audience will decide whether you are a winning material or not," she said.

Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has returned with its new season, featuring celebrities Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Farrhana Bhatt, Jasmine Bhasin, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Vishal Aditya Singh, Gaurav Khanna, Shagun Sharma and others.

Talking about Farrhana, she rose to prominence through reality television Bigg Boss season 19, that earned her recognition for her outspoken personality and competitive spirit.

Her straightforward approach and attitude helped her build a strong fan base.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15, recently contestant Gaurav Khanna had given a glimpse of the aftermath of a tough and painful task.

He had shared a video on his social media account, showing his back filled with laser burn marks that he had braved after participating in a task where he had to deal with laser gun shots shot on his back.

–IANS

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