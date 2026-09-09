Undermining regional security, unacceptable: India condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) India on Wednesday condemned the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, particularly the targeting of civilian and economic facilities, calling them "unacceptable."

In response to a media query on the reported Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India condemned the attacks on Saudi sovereign territory, especially the targeting of civilian and economic facilities."

He added that such attacks that "undermined regional security and stability and threatened freedom of navigation in the Bab-el-Mandeb were unacceptable."

MEA spokesperson's statement comes after Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday condemned the Houthis' targeting of civilian and economic assets in Abha, Jazan, Khamis Mushait, and Najran, which injured 73 people, including women and children.

In a statement shared on X, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Houthis' continued attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and their threats to freedom of international maritime navigation.

"The Kingdom reiterated its categorical rejection of the hostile approach and criminal conduct persistently pursued by this militia in threatening the security and stability of the brotherly Republic of Yemen and its Arab and Islamic surroundings, as well as its continued rejection of all peace efforts," the ministry said.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed its legitimate right to take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty, safeguard its national assets, and protect the security and safety of its citizens and residents. It emphasised that it will not tolerate any attack targeting its territory or national assets, in accordance with the rules of international law.

"The Kingdom warned against the consequences of the terrorist Houthi militia’s continued targeting of innocent civilians and civilian facilities, and stressed the need for an immediate halt to all forms of escalation carried out by the militia, as well as its continued threats to the security of maritime navigation," Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia urged the international community to take its responsibilities and implement the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, including Resolution 2216 and Resolution 2722.

--IANS

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