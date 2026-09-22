Under 'Jyotigram Yojana', 24-hour power supply accelerates progress in Gujarat's rural areas

Ahmedabad, Sep 22 (IANS) Independent businesses, including milk dairies, and students in rural areas of Gujarat, on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the state government for experiencing progress due to the round-the-clock availability of electricity under the 'Jyotigram Yojana' scheme.

A beneficiary from Gujarat's Banaskantha, Ashaben Sankhla, credited the scheme for bringing Gujarat at par with cities in terms of electricity supply.

"This transformation is due to the Gujarat government's 'Jyotigram Yojana,' under which round-the-clock power is being provided to rural regions. Previously, villagers faced significant hardships due to power outages, and operating electricity-dependent businesses was extremely difficult; however, the Jyotigram Yojana has resolved these issues," she told IANS.

Thanking the Gujarat government, dairy operator Prakashbhai Desai added: "We have seen excellent results thanks to the 24-hour power supply. Equipment in our cooperative—such as milk-chilling machines and fat-testing machines—operates smoothly now. In the past, the erratic power supply caused great inconvenience, leading to significant losses for us and the cattle rearers. However, the government's Jyotigram Yojana has brought immense benefits."

Sanjaybhai Raval, a student, expressed how round-the-clock electricity has made it possible for students like him to study late into the night.

"Previously, our village faced a shortage of electricity, which made studying difficult. Now, under the Gujarat government's Jyotigram Yojana, we receive 24-hour electricity, allowing us to study late into the night," he told IANS.

Managing Director of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited in Vadodara, Shalini Agrawal, mentioned that to ensure quality power supply in villages, more than 78,000 km of new lines were laid, around 18,700 transformers were installed, and new sub-stations were set up.

"A massive task has been accomplished to provide reliable electricity supply to 18,065 villages and more than 16,000 rural settlements in Gujarat through the Jyotigram Yojana," she said.

The 'Jyotigram Yojana' is proving to be a new beacon of progress for Gujarat's rural areas.

The increased availability of electricity in villages under this scheme has not only made life easier for villagers but is also paving the way for their economic and social empowerment.

--IANS

cg/khz