September 22, 2026 10:28 PM हिंदी

UN chief warns of humans handing power to machines, power structure shifting from governments to corporations

UN chief warns of humans handing power to machines, power structure shifting from governments to corporations

United Nations, Sep 22 (IANS) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Tuesday that humans were handing power over to machines while the global power structure is shifting from government to corporations and individuals.

"New centres of economic, political and technological influence have emerged", he said on Tuesday as world leaders gathered for the high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly.

"We are witnessing an extraordinary transfer of power away from governments to a handful of private corporations and individuals", he said.

About the changes driven by technology corporations and entrepreneurs deploying social media and artificial intelligence, he said, "Their reach now extends across politics, economies, information flows, technological development, and the civic space on which societies depend".

"Humans are increasingly handing over power to machines – with Artificial Intelligence agents going rogue, and lethal autonomous weapons going from science fiction to military reality", he said.

But while "humanity faces an unprecedented convergence of threats, our mechanisms for collective action are under growing strain", he said.

The world is moving towards multipolarity, he said, but it was on trajectory of "fractured markets and weakened institutions" and "shrinking cooperation and zero-sum calculations", he said.

But the world must take a path towards "networked multipolarity, a world built on interdependence – and sustained by a dense web of economic, political, social and technological connections".

In that world "multiple centres of influence coexist within a common framework of international law and shared rules and "such a world can help us avoid hegemonic tendencies and what I have called the 'Great Fracture'", he said.

The multilateral system must be "centred in the UN that is balanced and representative", he said.

This was his last address to the high-level meeting of the General Assembly as his ten-year tenure as secretary-general ends this year.

Before concluding his speech to a standing ovation, he said, "Wherever I will be, whatever I will be doing – I will keep championing the conviction that peace is possible. That human dignity is universal. That the power of law must prevail over the law of power".

"And that our common future is worth fighting for", he said.

"I will continue to stand up for the values of the United Nations Charter. And I will never… ever give up", he declared.

--IANS

al/as

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