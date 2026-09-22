Pakistan: Schools in Balochistan struggle with closures, teacher shortages

Quetta, Sep 22 (IANS) The Baloch Literacy Campaign (BLC) — an initiative of the Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC) - on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the deteriorating state of education in Balochistan’s Dera Bugti district, where several schools remain closed or only partially functional amid severe shortages of teachers and basic resources.

According to the BLC, the district has been facing a constant and alarming decline in its literacy ratio due to the total closure of multiple schools and a lack of essential resources for their basic functionality.

Citing data collected from various schools in the district, the BLC said that the schools are currently facing drastic challenges, including total dysfunction and the absence of adequate resources.

“The situations described above reflect the severe challenges faced by the local community in the education sector. The total closure of schools, shortage of teaching staff, and lack of educational resources are not merely administrative failures; they are barriers that directly affect the future of children and the education of the district,” the BLC stated.

“As education is a fundamental right, and every child reserves this very right and opportunity conferred in the Constitution, to learn, regardless of their location, nationality and gender. The continued closure of schools in Dera Bugti is a grave concern and requires immediate administrative action,” it added.

The Baloch Students Action Committee called on the Pakistani authorities to take immediate and practical steps to functionalise these schools in Dera Bugti, appoint the required teachers, and provide basic necessary services for a better learning environment.

“The educational rights of the students in Dera Bugti must not be neglected, and the closure of these schools must be addressed with urgency,” it noted.

The concerns come after the BLC raised a similar issue last month regarding students in the Peer Shari Darbar area of Dera Bugti, who it said had no access to education because there were no operational schools nearby.

It noted that the local community had strongly demanded that the school in the area be restored so that children could resume their education.

Asserting that the situation extends beyond Dera Bugti, the BLC said, “We also like to remind the concerned authorities that many regions across Balochistan face similar situations, with non-functional or partially functional infrastructure reduced to ruined buildings rather than functional schools. All such schools need to be rebuilt and renovated as soon as possible.”

--IANS

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