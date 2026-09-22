PM Modi unveils logo for birth centenary celebrations of Pejawar Math's Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swamiji

New Delhi/Bengaluru, Sep 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Sri Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji of Sri Pejavara Adhokshaja Matha in Karnataka's Udupi, along with other dignitaries and unveiled the logo for the birth centenary celebrations of Padma Vibhushan Yatikula Chakravarti Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swamiji.

Sharing details of the meeting on social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi said the life and teachings of Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swamiji continued to inspire countless people.

The Prime Minister said the seer's life was marked by devotion, learning and service, and noted that various initiatives being undertaken ahead of his birth centenary would help carry forward his noble ideals.

Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swamiji, who was associated with the Pejavara Adhokshaja Matha in Udupi, was widely known for his spiritual teachings and social service.

The birth centenary celebrations are expected to include various programmes and initiatives highlighting his contributions and ideals.

PM Modi said the initiatives planned as part of the centenary celebrations would further propagate the values and principles associated with the seer's life and work.

It can be noted that Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swamiji (1931–2019) was a prominent Hindu spiritual leader and the former head of the Pejavara Adhokshaja Matha in Udupi, one of the eight Madhva monasteries associated with the Udupi Sri Krishna tradition.

He was involved in public and social issues, including the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and was regarded as an influential spiritual figure in Karnataka and beyond.

He entered the monastic order at the age of eight and spent more than eight decades in spiritual and social service. He was known for his discourses on the Bhagavad Gita, Vedas and Madhva philosophy, and for promoting Sanskrit education.

He established the Poornaprajna Vidyapeetha in Bengaluru in 1956.

He was also noted for social-service initiatives, including assistance to people affected by natural disasters, drought and other crises.

He worked for greater social inclusion and campaigned against caste-based divisions, including outreach to Dalit communities.

--IANS

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