September 22, 2026 10:27 PM हिंदी

PM Modi unveils logo for birth centenary celebrations of Pejawar Math's Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swamiji

PM Modi unveils logo for birth centenary celebrations of Pejawar Math's Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swamiji

New Delhi/Bengaluru, Sep 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Sri Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji of Sri Pejavara Adhokshaja Matha in Karnataka's Udupi, along with other dignitaries and unveiled the logo for the birth centenary celebrations of Padma Vibhushan Yatikula Chakravarti Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swamiji.

Sharing details of the meeting on social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi said the life and teachings of Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swamiji continued to inspire countless people.

The Prime Minister said the seer's life was marked by devotion, learning and service, and noted that various initiatives being undertaken ahead of his birth centenary would help carry forward his noble ideals.

Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swamiji, who was associated with the Pejavara Adhokshaja Matha in Udupi, was widely known for his spiritual teachings and social service.

The birth centenary celebrations are expected to include various programmes and initiatives highlighting his contributions and ideals.

PM Modi said the initiatives planned as part of the centenary celebrations would further propagate the values and principles associated with the seer's life and work.

It can be noted that Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swamiji (1931–2019) was a prominent Hindu spiritual leader and the former head of the Pejavara Adhokshaja Matha in Udupi, one of the eight Madhva monasteries associated with the Udupi Sri Krishna tradition.

He was involved in public and social issues, including the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and was regarded as an influential spiritual figure in Karnataka and beyond.

He entered the monastic order at the age of eight and spent more than eight decades in spiritual and social service. He was known for his discourses on the Bhagavad Gita, Vedas and Madhva philosophy, and for promoting Sanskrit education.

He established the Poornaprajna Vidyapeetha in Bengaluru in 1956.

He was also noted for social-service initiatives, including assistance to people affected by natural disasters, drought and other crises.

He worked for greater social inclusion and campaigned against caste-based divisions, including outreach to Dalit communities.

--IANS

mka/khz

LATEST NEWS

'If Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli stay, there is a 90% chance of winning 2027 ODI World Cup', says Suresh Raina. Photo credit: IANS

'If Rohit-Virat stay, there is a 90% chance of winning World Cup': Raina

Piyush Goyal calls for strengthening export facilitation via physical and digital mechanisms

Piyush Goyal calls for strengthening export facilitation via physical and digital mechanisms

Bageshwar Aerial and Mussoorie Queens notch wins in Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Tuesday. Photo credit: UPL

Bageshwar Aerial, Mussoorie Queens notch wins in UPL 2026

Asian Games: Women's cricket team wins first gold for India as male shuttlers assure medal (Round-up)

Asian Games: Women's cricket team wins first gold for India as male shuttlers assure medal (Round-up)

Gujarat Police's 'Surakshit Shakti Abhiyan' focuses women's safety

Gujarat Police's 'Surakshit Shakti Abhiyan' focuses women's safety

PM Modi unveils logo for birth centenary celebrations of Pejawar Math's Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swamiji

PM Modi unveils logo for birth centenary celebrations of Pejawar Math's Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swamiji

UN chief warns of humans handing power to machines, power structure shifting from governments to corporations

UN chief warns of humans handing power to machines, power structure shifting from governments to corporations

Trump threatens to ‘annihilate’ Iran

Trump threatens to ‘annihilate’ Iran

Maha: NCP postpones Chintan Shivir amid growing agrarian crisis (Photo: IANS)

Maha: NCP postpones Chintan Shivir amid growing agrarian crisis

Tarang Shakti 2026 to showcase growing capabilities of Indian aerospace industry: IAF Vice Chief

Tarang Shakti 2026 to showcase growing capabilities of Indian aerospace industry: IAF Vice Chief