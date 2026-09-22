Tennis: Anisimova withdraws from Singapore Open with left wrist injury

Singapore, Sep 22 (IANS) Second seed Amanda Anisimova has withdrawn from the Singapore Open after suffering a left wrist injury, ending her hopes of beginning her Asian swing at the WTA 500 tournament.

The American, ranked No. 11 in the world, had been scheduled to make her Singapore debut this week. She received a first-round bye and was due to meet Australia's Talia Gibson in the second round on Wednesday after Gibson defeated Fiona Ferro.

Instead, lucky loser Viktoria Morvayova has been handed a place in the main draw and will now take on Gibson. The Slovakian, ranked No. 296, had lost to Joanna Garland in the final round of qualifying over the weekend.

Anisimova's withdrawal comes after she was unable to build on her run at the US Open, where she exited in the third round following a loss to Anastasia Potapova. The defeat was her third consecutive third-round exit at a Grand Slam this season.

The 25-year-old has posted a 22-12 record on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in 2026 and was looking to claim her first title of the season in Singapore. Her most recent title came during last year's Asian swing, when she lifted the trophy in Beijing.

Her fitness status could now determine whether she can return for the China Open, which begins in Beijing on September 30.

Meanwhile, the Singapore tournament saw eighth seed Donna Vekic bow out in emphatic fashion as China's Xinyu Wang registered a 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Wang, who had also defeated Vekic in their previous meeting, made it two wins in a row against the Croatian to draw level at 2-2 in their head-to-head record.

American Alycia Parks advanced to the round of 16 after defeating lucky loser Mei Yamaguchi 6-4, 6-3.

Tatiana Prozorova also progressed after surviving a lengthy contest against Sofia Costoulas. Prozorova recovered from losing the opening set to prevail 5-7, 7-6(6), 6-2.

Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova completed another straight-set win on Tuesday, overcoming Vivian Wolff 6-1, 7-6(5).

--IANS

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