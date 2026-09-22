September 22, 2026 10:26 PM हिंदी

Gujarat Police's 'Surakshit Shakti Abhiyan' focuses women's safety

Gujarat Police's 'Surakshit Shakti Abhiyan' focuses women's safety

Ahmedabad, Sep 22 (IANS) Dedicated to public safety, the Gujarat Police conducted a comprehensive 28-day 'Surakshit Shakti Abhiyan' (Safe Power Campaign) across the state, specifically focusing on women's safety.

The campaign, that ran between August 17 and September 13, was aimed at preventive policing, digital safety awareness, victim assistance, and community engagement.

Women across the state appreciated this police initiative and expressed a sense of security.

Ahmedabad resident Ashumi Mehta said: "Earlier, whenever we went out during Navratri, visited the Riverfront, or travelled anywhere, we used to fear that a stranger might be following us. But now, the 'She-Team' has become so active that we no longer feel afraid."

Another local, Nisha Patel, highlighted that the campaign proved to be affective for women working night shifts.

"We often commute late at night for work; if we ever run into trouble, we can now travel completely tension-free. Whenever we call the 'She-Team', they arrive immediately to assist us," she told IANS.

Under the 'Surakshit Shakti' campaign, the Gujarat Police's 'She-Team' worked on multiple fronts—ranging from raising awareness about cyber security to increasing patrols in sensitive areas.

B.U. Gandecha, Ahmedabad Police Sub-Inspector, said that the Gujarat Police's 'She-Team' conducts continuous patrols and maintains a vigil in areas frequented by women—such as schools, colleges, shopping malls, and other gathering spots—to ensure their safety and provide a secure environment.

According to police officials, the primary objective of this campaign was to raise awareness alongside crime prevention and safety measures.

Under this initiative, women were also informed about online crimes such as cyberbullying, online grooming, sextortion, deepfakes, OTP fraud, and QR code-related scams.

Ajay Chaudhary, Gujarat Police ADGP of Women's Cell, said: "Whenever complaints were received on any of the helpline numbers, the 'She-Team' would intervene and conduct awareness drives. The campaign was executed in a highly systematic manner, covering the operations of women's help desks at police stations as well as responses to cybercrime and cybersecurity issues."

To ensure women's safety in Gujarat, the police are providing facilities such as the Women's Helpline (181), Emergency Police Assistance (112), Cyber ​​Fraud Helpline (1930), and One-Stop Centres for assistance and guidance.

--IANS

cg/khz

LATEST NEWS

'If Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli stay, there is a 90% chance of winning 2027 ODI World Cup', says Suresh Raina. Photo credit: IANS

'If Rohit-Virat stay, there is a 90% chance of winning World Cup': Raina

Piyush Goyal calls for strengthening export facilitation via physical and digital mechanisms

Piyush Goyal calls for strengthening export facilitation via physical and digital mechanisms

Bageshwar Aerial and Mussoorie Queens notch wins in Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Tuesday. Photo credit: UPL

Bageshwar Aerial, Mussoorie Queens notch wins in UPL 2026

Asian Games: Women's cricket team wins first gold for India as male shuttlers assure medal (Round-up)

Asian Games: Women's cricket team wins first gold for India as male shuttlers assure medal (Round-up)

Gujarat Police's 'Surakshit Shakti Abhiyan' focuses women's safety

Gujarat Police's 'Surakshit Shakti Abhiyan' focuses women's safety

PM Modi unveils logo for birth centenary celebrations of Pejawar Math's Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swamiji

PM Modi unveils logo for birth centenary celebrations of Pejawar Math's Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swamiji

UN chief warns of humans handing power to machines, power structure shifting from governments to corporations

UN chief warns of humans handing power to machines, power structure shifting from governments to corporations

Trump threatens to ‘annihilate’ Iran

Trump threatens to ‘annihilate’ Iran

Maha: NCP postpones Chintan Shivir amid growing agrarian crisis (Photo: IANS)

Maha: NCP postpones Chintan Shivir amid growing agrarian crisis

Tarang Shakti 2026 to showcase growing capabilities of Indian aerospace industry: IAF Vice Chief

Tarang Shakti 2026 to showcase growing capabilities of Indian aerospace industry: IAF Vice Chief