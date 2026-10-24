Unbeaten Punjab FC eye first away win against Churchill Brothers

Goa, Oct 24 (IANS) Punjab FC will look to extend their unbeaten start to the 2026-27 Indian Super League (ISL) season when they take on newcomers Churchill Brothers SC in their first away fixture at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday.

Punjab FC, fourth in the standings with four points from two matches, will aim to secure their first away victory of the campaign against a Churchill Brothers side placed seventh with three points. The match will kick off at 5 pm IST.

The Shers have shown a knack for delivering in the closing stages of matches this season. In their opener against Odisha FC, veteran forward Raphaël Messi Bouli scored in the first minute before netting a dramatic 96th-minute winner to secure a 2-1 victory.

They displayed similar resilience against Mumbai City FC on Monday. After conceding a second-half penalty, Punjab FC fought back to earn a 1-1 draw, with substitute Gurkirat Singh heading home in the 90th minute from a precise cross by fellow substitute Sanathoi Meetei.

Coach Pavlos Dermitzakis has also given opportunities to young players, with Vishal Yadav starting against Mumbai City FC in place of the injured Alfred Planas Moya. Yadav became the third-youngest player to start an ISL match for Punjab FC.

Academy graduates and emerging talents, including Muhammad Suhail, Bishu Sharma and Arshvir Singh, have complemented the experience of international campaigners Messi Bouli and Diego Raposo. At the other end, goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh has led a disciplined defensive unit featuring Bijoy Varghese, Nikhil Prabhu, Khaiminthang Lhungdim and Muhammad Uvais.

Punjab FC have yet to concede from open play this season, with Odisha FC’s equaliser coming from a corner and Mumbai City FC scoring from the penalty spot.

Reflecting on his team’s late goals, Dermitzakis credited the players’ mentality, tactical preparation and the impact of substitutes.

“Scoring in the dying minutes shows that we are a team with strength and power. It shows our character and mentality, and it proves that we are a team that simply refuses to lose. Crucial to this is the tactical part and the players who come in as substitutes, who have a specific purpose when they enter the match,” Dermitzakis said.

“Generally, we are a team built on balance. I am satisfied because we are producing chances and scoring in every game, and I am satisfied with our defensive organisation," he added, noting that the coaching staff has been working on defending set pieces in training.

Sunday’s fixture will be the first meeting between Punjab FC and Churchill Brothers in the ISL, renewing a rivalry from their I-League days. Churchill Brothers hold the historical advantage, having recorded three wins and two draws in six previous I-League encounters between the sides.

Churchill Brothers, coached by Dimitris Dimitriou, began their ISL campaign with an impressive 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC, with Gaurav Bora and Sebastian Gutierrez finding the net. However, they suffered a 4-0 home defeat against defending champions East Bengal in their second match and will be eager to respond in front of their home supporters.

Dermitzakis warned his players against underestimating the hosts despite their recent setback.

“In the ISL, a previous victory or defeat does not affect the psychology or performance for the next game that much. Churchill Brothers are an enthusiastic team new to the ISL. We will try to take advantage of the moments when we find them unready, but we need to be very cautious. Our target, as always, is to combine a good performance with a positive result.”

Punjab FC have received a boost with experienced French midfielder Mickaël Malsa, a former Levante player, included in the matchday squad for the Goa trip.

“He is a true professional who works every single day to be 100 per cent ready,” Dermitzakis said.

Cameroonian defender Patrick Bahanack, meanwhile, has entered the return-to-play phase after sustaining a minor knock. Dermitzakis indicated that the club’s medical staff would not rush his recovery.

Punjab FC will seek to preserve their unbeaten record and build momentum on the road, while Churchill Brothers will look to bounce back from their heavy defeat and collect valuable points at home.

--IANS

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