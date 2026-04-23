UNSC will carry weight if it represents today's world, says UN secretary-general candidate Grynspan

United Nations, April 23 (IANS) “The Security Council will carry more weight if it will represent more the world of today than the world of 1945”, Rebeca Grynspan Mayufis, who is in the race to become the next secretary-general said, making the case for reforming it.

Answering questions on Wednesday from diplomats and civil society representatives at a candidate’s forum, she acknowledged the diversity of views on how the Council should be reformed.

“You will have to look for a convergence and what is that you want to take forward”, she said.

Grynspan, who is from Costa Rica, said, “I also come from a region that feels underrepresented, so I understand very well the question”.

“A Security Council, that reflects the world of today, will carry heavier and better weight”, she added.

Reform of the Council has to go beyond changing its composition, and there are groups also trying to change its methods of work, she said.

Grynspan is on leave from her post as the director-general of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) while she is running for the UN’s top job.

She has been the vice president of Costa Rica and has a long career with the UN and its agencies, holding positions like the under-secretary-general of the UN and associate administrator of the UN Development Programme.

The UN is facing a looming fiscal crisis even as it is in the throes of change.

Grynspan said she has a record of facing such problems and guiding organisations through them.

She cited the UNCTAD’s role in trying to stave off a food crisis, particularly in Africa, as a result of the Ukraine War, through an effort to allow shipments of foodgrains and fertilisers through the Black Sea by getting Russia and Ukraine to allow their safe passage.

There are three other candidates competing to succeed Antonio Guterres, whose second term ends this year.

The Security Council will choose the candidate and recommend its choice to the General Assembly for its approval.

--IANS

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