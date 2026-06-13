'29 The Film' director Rathna Kumar: My heart is screaming with joy and melting with love!

Chennai, June 13 (IANS) Director Rathna Kumar, whose '29 The Film' is now being streamed on OTT after having emerged a superhit in theatres, has now penned a note of gratitude to the audiences for their overwhelming response to the film on the online platform.

Taking to his social media timelines to post the note of gratitude, Rathna Kumar wrote, "Thank you all for the overwhelming response after the OTT release. My heart is screaming with joy and melting with love. For the past few days, I am receiving lot of messages saying thanks and sorry. Thanks for the feel the film has given them. And Sorry for missing it out in theaters."

The director further went on to say, "I'm not just getting messages. I am receiving bundles of testimonials from all corners of the world in multiple languages. Had tears reading many. Replied for many. My Instagram and X feed is flooded with memes, essays, drawings, edits, reviews and AI generated Rathnavalluvar(laughing smiley). There is lots of love in it. I'm floored, drenching in love."

Expressing his gratitude to every single person who had written to him, the director said, "Thanks to each and every one who virtually hugged me with your kind words. Many said the film healed them in a certain way. To be honest, your love for the film healed me. Also I will take the criticism and do better with my upcoming projects.Without Viji there is no Sathya. Without Sathya there is no 29."

He said, "Thank you my wonderful producers @kaarthekeyens & @lokesh.kanagaraj for making me do this magical marriage of emotions."

For the unaware, director Rathna Kumar's '29 The Film' featured Vidhu and Preethi Asrani in the lead. It was produced by G Squad, which is owned by director Lokesh Kanakaraj, and Stone Bench Productions, which is owned by Karthik Subbaraj.

The film also featured actors Master Mahendran, Avinash, Shenaz Fathima and Premkumar among others. Mathankumar had co-directed this film, the music of which was composed by Sean Roldan.

Cinematography for the film was by Madhesh Manickam and editing by R S Sathish Kumar while Shanmugaraja was in charge of the film's art direction. Costumes for the film were by Praveen Raja, while stunts in the film were choreographed by Don Ashok.

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IANS

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