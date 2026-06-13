Manisha Koirala: Don’t let fear or judgment of others make you small

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala has shared a note on embracing every age, size and stage of life to live happily and not get bogged down by the opinions of others.

Talking about not letting fear of others’ opinions holding her back, Manisha first posted a glamorous glimpse of herself walking on the beach with crystal blue water dressed in a leopard print monokini.

“Whatever your size, whatever your age, whatever stage of life you’re in—take the trip. Walk the beach. Wear the swimsuit. Take the photo,” Manisha wrote.

“Feel the sun on your skin and the sand beneath your feet. Don’t let fear—or the judgment of others—make you small. You deserve to experience life fully, exactly as you are,” added Manisha, who has been tagged as one of the most beautiful actresses of her times.

Born in Nepal, Manisha’s latest work includes the digital series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, a period drama television series released in 2024 by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Manisha was joined by names such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh,Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and Taha Shah Badussha.

The series was set in Lahore’s Heera Mandi, a red light district, at the time of Indian independence movement. It featured the lives of tawaifs intersecting with the political and personal struggles under British colonial rule.

Before Heeramandi, the actress’ major big screen outing was in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan. The actress was seen playing Kartik’s mother in the film, which was a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

The film also had Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy.

The 54-year-old actress is one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses of her time. She made her acting debut with the Nepali film Pheri Bhetaula in 1989, and later debuted in Indian cinema with the Hindi drama Saudagar in 1991.

--IANS

dc/