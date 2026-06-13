Monthly SIPs in India grow nearly 10 times over last decade: Report

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) India’s systematic investment plan (SIP) story remains compelling as the monthly SIP book has grown nearly tenfold over the last decade, a report said on Saturday.

The SIP book has grown from Rs 3,189 crore in May 2016 to Rs 30,954 crore in May 2026, surviving multiple disruptions including demonetisation, Covid-19, the Russia-Ukraine war, and global tariff headwinds, the report from ValueMetrics said.

However, outstanding systematic investment plan accounts reached 1,047 lakh even as net new SIP additions recovered to just 2.5 lakh in May.

In addition, total outstanding SIP accounts grew over 15 per cent year‑on‑year from 906 lakh in May 2025. New SIP registrations in the month stood at 54.2 lakh against discontinuations and tenure completions of 51.7 lakh, signalling rising churn within the SIP base.

A near-zero net addition of -0.6 lakh was recorded in both March and April 2026, and the mutual fund industry’s assets under management stood at Rs 81.6 lakh crore by end of the month.

Moreover, active equity mutual funds recorded gross inflows of Rs 57,604 crore in May, while net inflows from active pure equity and hybrid funds combined stood at Rs 33,468 crore. Hybrid funds excluding arbitrage funds attracted Rs 4,862 crore in net inflows.

While gross SIP registrations remain healthy at 5.2 per cent of outstanding accounts, discontinuations at 5.0 per cent have nearly caught up.

Meanwhile, gold ETFs saw net outflows of Rs 725 crore in May, reversing the strong inflow trend seen earlier in the year, while active equity net flows stood at Rs 22,908 crore.

SIP contributions stood at Rs 30,954 crore which reflects sustained retail investor participation despite market volatility, with SIP assets at Rs 17.12 lakh crore.

—IANS

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