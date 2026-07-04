UN honours 651 Indian Army peacekeepers for service in DR Congo

United Nations, July 4 (IANS) In a significant recognition of India's enduring contribution to global peacekeeping efforts, 651 Indian Army personnel serving under the United Nations were awarded the United Nations Medal during a ceremonial Medal Parade held at the Permanent Operating Base Sake in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Army announced on Saturday.

The medals were conferred on the peacekeepers during a ceremony held on Friday, July 3.

The event was attended by senior officials of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), representatives from the Force Headquarters, military commanders and other distinguished guests.

The ceremony recognised the Indian contingent's professionalism, operational excellence and dedicated service while deployed under the UN peacekeeping mission.

According to the Army, the Indian peacekeepers have been serving in one of the United Nations' most challenging and volatile operational environments, where they have consistently displayed exceptional courage, resilience and commitment in carrying out their responsibilities.

"Serving in one of the United Nations' most demanding and volatile peacekeeping environments, the Indian contingent has consistently demonstrated courage, resilience and unwavering commitment in protecting civilians, enhancing security, facilitating humanitarian assistance and supporting the implementation of the UN mandate amid persistent armed violence and complex humanitarian challenges," the Army said.

The Army stated that the award of the United Nations Medal is a reflection of the Indian Army's long-standing reputation as one of the most dependable contributors to UN Peacekeeping Operations across the world.

"It reflects India's steadfast commitment to international peace and security and its resolve to protect vulnerable communities in conflict-affected regions," the Army added.

The ceremony concluded with the peacekeepers reaffirming their pledge to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and selfless service while continuing to serve under the Blue Flag with honour, courage and distinction, bringing pride to the nation and reinforcing India's legacy as a force for peace across the globe, the Army said.

--IANS

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