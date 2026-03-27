UN chief sets up task force on Hormuz humanitarian fallout

United Nations, March 27 (IANS) As the world reels from the impact of the Strait of Hormuz chokehold, Secretary‑General Antonio Guterres on Friday announced a task force to address its humanitarian fallout.​

The group will develop a mechanism for moving fertilisers and related raw materials necessary to avert an agricultural crisis, Guterres’ Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.​

He explained that the “primary focus” of the group, led by Under‑Secretary‑General Jorge Moreira da Silva, is to develop and propose technical mechanisms specifically designed to meet humanitarian needs in the Strait of Hormuz.​

The Food and Agriculture Organisation has warned that the disruption of the strait goes far beyond oil and has “significant implications for food security, agricultural production, and global markets.”​

“This is not only an energy shock. It is a systematic shock affecting agrifood systems globally,” said FAO Chief Economist Maximo Torero. ​

He noted that up to 30 per cent of internationally traded fertilisers pass through the strait, along with gas and oil required to process fertilisers.​

Dujarric said the task force will draw on the UN’s experience in establishing international structures to address crises such as those in the Black Sea, Yemen, and Gaza.​

He recalled that the UN was able to avoid famine in some countries when the Ukraine‑Russia war prevented food grains from passing through the Black Sea, thanks to a 2022 initiative involving Turkiye that ensured safe passage for ships carrying foodgrains.​

The mechanism the group will develop will be in close consultation with relevant member states, with full respect for national sovereignty and established international legal frameworks, Dujarric added.​

He said Guterres has spoken with Foreign Ministers Abbas Araghchi of Iran, Adr Abdelatty of Egypt, and Ishaq Dar of Pakistan, as well as Permanent Representatives Michael Waltz of the United States and Jamal Fares Alrowaiei of Bahrain.​

If successful, the UN initiative for the Strait “would also create confidence among member states on the diplomatic approach to the conflict and constitute a valuable step towards a wider political settlement,” he added.​

Meanwhile, on the political‑diplomatic front, Guterres’ newly appointed personal envoy for the Iran crisis, Jean Arnault, will continue his outreach to the parties in the conflict and will be supported by the task force, Dujarric said.​

--IANS

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