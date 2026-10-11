UN chief condemns Houthi attack on Saudi airport

United Nations, Oct 11 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Saturday's attack by Yemen's Houthi group on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

"I am deeply shocked by and strongly condemn Saturday's lethal attack by the Houthis on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which reportedly killed 12 people and injured hundreds of civilians," said Guterres in a statement on Sunday.

Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international law, said Guterres, adding, "These attacks must cease immediately."

An attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Saturday afternoon has killed 12 people and injured 309 others, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation said, as Yemen's Houthi group and Saudi Arabia continued exchanging strikes on major airports.

The Saudi aviation authority said in a statement early Sunday that the fatalities included four Saudi citizens and eight foreign residents -- two Bangladeshis and one each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan, Xinhua news agency reported.

The injured are receiving treatment at several hospitals, with some in serious condition, the authority said.

The authority said in an earlier statement that operations at the airport had been temporarily suspended pending damage assessments and safety checks.

Following the Saturday attack, the Houthi group said in a statement that it was ready for reciprocal measures with Saudi Arabia to keep airports, seaports and other facilities with humanitarian functions outside the escalating military confrontation.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen vowed on Sunday to respond firmly to a Houthi attack targeting a passenger terminal at King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Malki said in a statement on his official account on X that the attack carried out by the Houthi group on Saturday constitutes a war crime under international humanitarian law and its customary rules.

Al-Malki described the attack as a heinous act that violates humanitarian principles, values and morals.

--IANS

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