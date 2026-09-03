Ukraine hails India as 'global superpower', welcomes PM Modi's call to move from endless war to end of war

Kyiv, Sep 3 (IANS) Calling India a "global superpower", Ukraine Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Thursday said that Kyiv welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call to move from an endless war to end of the war.

Sybiha made the comments during his meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar who is on the first-ever dedicated bilateral visit by an Indian EAM to Ukraine.

“Honoured to welcome my Indian colleague S Jaishankar to Kyiv for the first-ever dedicated bilateral visit of an Indian External Affairs Minister to Ukraine. This historic moment takes place amid escalating Russian attacks against our cities, port infrastructure, and civil shipping. Our capital is constantly under attack, and I appreciate my colleague’s brave visit,” Sybiha stated on X.

“During our negotiations, we discussed the need to restore freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and global food security. India is a global power, and we welcome Prime Minister Modi’s call to move from an endless war towards an end to the war. Ukraine stands ready for diplomacy. We also discussed our bilateral cooperation. From infrastructure and the pharmaceutical sector to technological innovation and digitalisation, we are ready to realise our full potential. We agreed to work on convening our next intergovernmental commission meeting to turn great perspectives into great mutually beneficial projects,” Sybiha added.

On Monday, reiterating that India continues to back all efforts towards achieving peace in Ukraine, PM Modi asserted during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that it is essential for the well-being of humanity to move from an endless war towards an end to the war.

Holding a bilateral meeting with the Russian President on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, PM Modi highlighted that both leaders have in the past discussed the situation in Ukraine, with Putin having also briefed him in detail about all aspects of the conflict during their last meeting.

"As you know, India supports all efforts towards peace and will continue to do so. Every day spent in war pushes humanity backwards, while every step taken towards peace fills humanity with a new hope and enthusiasm. We must move from an endless war towards an end to the war. This is essential for the well-being of humanity," said PM Modi in his opening remarks at the bilateral meeting.

–IANS

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