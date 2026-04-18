April 18, 2026 11:54 PM हिंदी

U'khand CM Dhami slams Oppn over women's quota Bill, calls it 'insult to Nari Shakti'

U'khand CM Dhami slams Oppn over women's quota Bill, calls it 'insult to Nari Shakti'

New Delhi/Dehradun, April 18 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday criticised the Congress and its allies over the outcome of the Constitution amendment linked to women’s reservation, terming the failure to pass the Bill in Parliament as an "insult" to the country's women.

In a post on social media platform X, the Uttarakhand CM said he listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' and accused opposition parties of exposing their "anti-women" stance.

He said that by not allowing the passage of the Bill, the Opposition had effectively obstructed the political empowerment of women.

"Not allowing the passage of the Constitution amendment related to women’s reservation is not only unfortunate but also tantamount to the foeticide of the political empowerment of the country's Nari Shakti," CM Dhami said.

The Uttarakhand CM also criticised the conduct of the Opposition leaders in Parliament, claiming that their reaction following the Bill’s outcome reflected a lack of sensitivity. "The way Congress and its allied party leaders celebrated by thumping their desks after this important Bill fell in the House reflects their insensitivity and shamelessness," he said.

Dhami further asserted that women across the country would not accept what he described as an affront to their dignity and aspirations.

"The country's Matrishakti will never accept this insult. Certainly, in the times to come, the women of the country will respond to this injustice in a democratic manner,” he added.

The remarks come amid a continuing political exchange between the ruling BJP and Opposition parties over the women’s reservation Bill, which failed to secure the required majority in the Lok Sabha.

PM Modi during his address to the nation earlier said that despite the setback in Parliament, it is only a matter of time before obstacles to women's rightful representation are removed, asserting that the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment will remain unwavering.

The Prime Minister said the fight for reservation for women would continue until it is achieved, emphasising determination and continuity in efforts.

He targeted the Congress and its allies, accusing them of a historical aversion to women’s reservation and alleging that the Opposition had relied on misinformation and diversionary tactics, which he said had exposed their “true faces” before the women of the country.

“The Bill was not about credit. I even mentioned in Parliament that I will give credit to the Opposition,” Prime Minister Modi said.

He added: “We may not have got 66 per cent votes, but we have got the blessings of 100 per cent of women. We may not have had the numbers yesterday, but we will continue our fight.”

--IANS

pgh/dan

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