Akanksha Choudhary tells Suzanne she was ‘slut-shamed by entire world’ after Sunny Leone-hosted show

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) “Lock Upp 2” contestant Akanksha Choudhary got emotional ahead of the finale task while talking to her former best friend Suzanne, saying that she faced extreme “slut shaming” on social media after her previous show that was hosted by actress Sunny Leone.

It was at the arena, before the task started, that Akanksha and Suzanne were seen quarreling about their last show. Ahead of the task, Suzanne tried to leave the differences behind with Akanksha.

Suzanne said, "Ek baat samajh, dekh yaha par na ego side rakh, hatred side rakh, thik hai? (Just understand this: put your ego aside, put your hatred aside, alright?)"

She went on to admit that she was wrong as a friend.

"Maine us time pe jo kiya, agar main as a girl sochun to I don't think maine kuch galat kiya but as a friend maine galat kiya hai. I am taking accountability for that (Looking back, I don't think what I did was wrong from a woman's perspective. But as a friend, I know I was wrong, and I take full accountability for it)."

However, Akanksha disagreed with her.

Not choosing to give out any details about the fallout, Akanksha said, "I can't discuss this here."

Suzanne said that Akanksha spoke very badly to her after she entered Lock Upp 2, as her visitor.

In response, Akanksha clarified that the only thing she had said was, "Tujhpe fame chadh gaya hai (fame has gotten into your head)."

Suzanne defended herself and said she had simply reacted to what she had watched.

The conversation soon turned into an argument, and Akanksha said, "Mujhe fame chadha hota na to tereko bheekh maang ke ye nahi bolti ki mere birthday pe aaja (If fame had gone to my head, I wouldn't have begged you to come to my birthday)"

Akanksha broke down in tears and asked Suzanne how many podcasts she had done against her. She also blamed her for spreading lies about her, which resulted in people "slut-shaming"

“You got so angry that you ruined my life. The entire world started slut-shaming me. You gave 4-5 podcasts against me,” said Akanksha.

Suzzane said that she was too geting hated by everyone at that time

To which, Akanksha replied: “You showed dates, and I had to give proof on social media.”

--IANS

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