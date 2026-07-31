Protest held outside Pakistan Embassy in Washington over escalating unrest in PoK

Washington, July 31 (IANS) A demonstration was held outside the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington over the worsening humanitarian situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), with protesters raising concerns over reports of deaths, injuries and alleged use of force during ongoing unrest in the region.

According to posts shared on social media, demonstrators gathered outside the Pakistani Embassy to highlight concerns over the situation and call for accountability as reports of casualties continued to increase.

The protest came amid escalating tensions in PoK, where clashes between protesters and security forces have reportedly resulted in multiple deaths and injuries. Reports have cited allegations of security forces using live ammunition during demonstrations.

Social media posts from the demonstration described the gathering as a protest against a “severe humanitarian crisis” in the region, with participants drawing attention to the rising death toll, the number of injured people and restrictions on communication.

The unrest in PoK has been linked to protests led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) over various political and economic demands, including concerns related to governance, rights and public services. Reports have also indicated disruptions to internet and mobile services during the unrest.

International concerns have grown over the reported violence, with calls for transparency and independent investigations into the deaths and injuries. Human rights officials have urged authorities to ensure accountability and protect civilians.

The shocking crackdown by Pakistani security forces on protesters in PoK over the past three days has resulted in death of over 40 people till now and injured dozens. Analysts reckon that the number of locals who have lost their lives since the protests began could have crossed 125 or more.

Citing reports, the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) earlier on Wednesday said that around 40 civilians were killed, while several others were injured and arbitrarily arrested between July 27 and 28 in Rawalakot, Mirpur, and other areas of the occupied territory.

Expressing grave concern, the group alleged that more than 100 people have been killed since June 5, several hundred have been critically injured, and hundreds have reportedly been subjected to enforced disappearance by the Pakistani security forces.

Condemning the atrocities by Pakistani forces, the UKPNP said that the “use of excessive or unlawful force against peaceful civilians would constitute serious violations of international human rights law and may amount to crimes under international law.”

--IANS

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