Mike Myers celebrates 33 years of ‘So I Married an Axe Murderer’: Nostalgic week for me

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) As his romantic black comedy film ‘So I Married an Axe Murderer’ completed 33 years since its release, actor Mike Myers celebrated the moment and said that the week has been filled with nostalgia as his other movie Austin Powers in ‘Goldmember’ turned 24 too.

To celebrate the milestone, Myers shared the poster of the film, which also stars Nancy Travis.

“A nostalgic week for me. “So I Married an Axe Murderer” was released on this day 33 years ago! #shestolemyheartandmycat #tbt,” Myers wrote as the caption.

Released in 1993, So I Married an Axe Murderer was directed by Thomas Schlamme. Myers plays Charlie MacKenzie, a man afraid of commitment until he meets Harriet, who works at a butcher shop, and who may be a serial killer. Myers also plays Stuart, Charlie's father.

The film received a mixed reception from critics and did not fare well at the box office, but it has gained a cult following in the years since its release. A miniseries called The Pentaverate, created by Myers and based on the in-universe conspiracy theories mentioned in this film, was released in May 2022 on Netflix.

On July 28, Myers marked the 24th anniversary of Austin Powers in Goldmember.

Myers, who played multiple characters in the satirical spy comedy film, including Austin Powers, Josh Zuckerman, and Dr. Evil, shared the film's poster to celebrate its enduring legacy with fans.

He wrote in the caption section: “Yesterday July 26 was the 24th Anniversary of the release of Austin Powers “Goldmember. Hard to believe it’s been 24 years! #happyanniversarymrpowers.”

Austin Powers in Goldmember is directed by Jay Roach. It is the third installment in the Austin Powers film series. Myers stars in four different roles alongside Beyoncé Knowles, Seth Green, Michael York, Robert Wagner, Mindy Sterling, Verne Troyer, and Michael Caine.

The plot follows the flamboyant British secret agent Austin Powers as he confronts his former nemesis Dr. Evil, partners with fellow agent Foxxy Cleopatra, and encounters the criminal mastermind from the past Goldmember.

--IANS

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