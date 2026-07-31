President Murmu congratulates Lovepreet, Seema on CWG medals; wishes more glory

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu has heaped praise on Indian weightlifter Lovpreet Singh and discus thrower Seema Kaliramna on bagging silver and bronze in their respective events at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and wished both athletes more glory for the nation in the years to come.

Lovepreet produced a valiant performance but fell agonisingly short of the gold medal, claiming silver in the men’s +110kg weightlifting event on Thursday. He finished with a combined lift of 388kg, just 1kg behind New Zealand’s David Liti, who won gold with 389kg.

"Warm congratulations to Lovepreet Singh on clinching the silver medal in the men's 110+ kg weightlifting event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your remarkable performance reflects your steadfast determination, remarkable strength and relentless pursuit of excellence. Your achievement has brought immense pride and joy to every Indian. I wish you many more laurels in the years to come," the President wrote on X.

Seema bagged a bronze medal in the women's discus throw with a best effort of 58.65m.

Seema had only two valid throws in six rounds as she repeatedly had the disc entangled in the side netting on the wild night. After starting with a foul, Seema reached 57.32 m and then threw to 58.65 m before ending her campaign with three foul throws. But the 58.65m was enough to earn her a bronze medal.

She had only two valid throws in six rounds as she repeatedly had the disc entangled in the side netting on the wild night. After starting with a foul, Seema reached 57.32 m and then threw to 58.65 m before ending her campaign with three foul throws. But the 58.65m was enough to earn her a bronze medal.

"Heartiest congratulations to Seema Kaliramna on winning the bronze medal in the Women's Discus Throw event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your achievement is a testament to your perseverance, dedication and hard work. Your success will inspire young women to strive for excellence in sports. May you continue to bring glory to the nation," President Murmu said in another post.

--IANS

bc/