PM Modi speaks to Capt Smit Machchhar, applauds his bravery

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to brave Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who saved 170 lives on the flydubai flight despite facing a life-threatening attack in the cockpit and wished him a quick recovery.

PM Modi applauded the courage and resourcefulness of Captain Smit, whose act of bravery has become a global talking point.

Captain Smit, presently recuperating at a hospital in the UAE, told PM Modi about the incident and also what gave him the courage to fight off the attacking co-pilot, believed to be a religious fanatic.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi spoke with the family members of Captain Smit Machchhar, lauding his valour mid-air.

The Prime Minister stressed that Indian missions are providing all possible assistance to the pilot.

Meanwhile, the Indian pilot who survived a mid-air attack is currently recuperating and is said to be stable.

India's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Deepak Mittal, met Captain Smit Machchhar and his family at a hospital in the UAE, and said the Indian pilot was speaking and remains in good spirits.

"He was speaking openly, smiling and laughing, which was a great relief for us and, above all, for his family," the Ambassador said.

Mittal said the brave Indian pilot was receiving good medical treatment, and the Indian Embassy remained in constant touch with the UAE authorities.

Captain Machchhar was earlier airlifted from Saudi Arabia to the hospital in Dubai.

During an interview earlier, the Ambassador said the heroic pilot had saved several lives on board.

"Captain Smit has demonstrated great bravery and courage in an exemplary manner to save so many precious lives and avert a great tragedy. So we are very proud of the brave son of India, and we are going to extend full cooperation and support," he said.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the attack inside the flydubai aircraft on its way from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday. "The Secretary-General is grateful to all the authorities concerned for ensuring the safety of all passengers and for conducting their investigation", he said.

--IANS

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