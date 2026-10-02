Nagma hits back at Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure over ‘puppet’ remark amid CINTAA row; says ‘this attitude won’t be tolerated’

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Actor and newly elected CINTAA executive committee member Nagma has spoken out about the ongoing internal dispute within the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), strongly objecting to remarks slyly made by Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure that she and other members were acting as “puppets” of a particular group.

Nagma, who has worked with several of Bollywood’s biggest stars including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar and Jackie Shroff, stressed that she entered the association with her own understanding and views.

Speaking about her decision to become involved in the current CINTAA situation, Nagma said she initially had reservations about entering the controversy but changed her mind after seeing what was happening within the organisation.

“I have also worked with Salman, Shah Rukh, Sanjay, Akshay, with everyone. I have worked with Jackie, with everyone. I have worked with big actors. Also both Padmini ji and Poonam ji are seniors just about 5-10 years. Mithun Chakravarty, Johnny Lever sir are even senior than them who have been working so hard for years. So it is extremely demeaning to pass such low comments calling us puppets, and that we are dancing to somebody else's tunes, it is just extremely disrespectful.,” Nagma said.

She emphasised that her association with senior artists and her own experience in the industry gave her enough perspective to form her own opinions.

Nagma strongly rejected the idea that she and her colleagues were merely following someone else's instructions.

“People like me want to come. New people also want to come. But this does not mean that we are someone's puppets and we will follow someone's words and tunes. We have our own mind,” she said.

She added, “Do not insult us. Do not demean us and say that we do not have a brain and that we have come with a low mind and we will follow someone's path.”

Nagma maintained that her intention was to contribute to the welfare of CINTAA members rather than become part of a personal battle.

“We have come to this welfare to make a profitable organisation for those who are in need. But do not demean and insult people who are under you or who are just not in your favour,” she said.

Nagma also called for the dispute to be handled fairly, saying that disagreements within an organisation should not turn into personal attacks.

“You fight, fight fair. And if your internal is over, then it is over. Accept it and go ahead,” she said.

“There is so much mudslinging going on. And I think this is a personal thing. I mean, from the industry, this part of the industry. I think this is something that we can come to on one table and resolve all the issues,” Nagma said.

According to her, one of the key concerns she had heard about was whether members were being adequately heard by the leadership.

“What I have heard is that a president is a president and he is chairing a particular meeting so that he can hear the other members also. But the members are not heard. This is what I hear. Why else do you think people resign collectively?!,” she said.

She added that whoever leads the association must be willing to listen to the entire executive committee.

“Whoever will be the chairman, he will have to listen to everyone. Whoever has won, the rest of the members, he will also have to listen to them, what they say, what they don't say. So all that collective listening was not happening. It was happening in an authoritative way,” Nagma said.

Nagma also raised concerns about the use of CINTAA's funds, particularly money meant for the welfare of its members. She questioned the argument that funds could be used for staff salaries while the organisation's leadership dispute remained unresolved.

“You are distributing the money of the artists to the staff and this is not right,” she said.

“The organisation is not because of so and so contributed so much. Everyone has come from their own welfare. Everyone is working without money, selflessly. There were many more members who had been there before and who were working without money. Similarly all of us will also continue to work,” she said.

However, Nagma also added that her intention was never to bring out CINTAA matters in public. “I don't think we need to fight about anything, that's my personal opinion. I don't think we need to wash dirty linen in public as they say,” she said, while adding that she would respect the court's decision on the matter.

Nagma's comments come amid an ongoing dispute over CINTAA's leadership, finances and the status of its executive committee.

The CINTAA dispute escalated after several executive committee members resigned, alleging a lack of consultation in decision-making. Eight elected executive members, including Mukesh Rishi, Vikas Verma and Deepak Parashar, were among those who resigned. Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure rejected the allegations and defended their functioning.

Meanwhile, Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure have denied allegations of wrongdoing and have maintained that the organisation's finances are accounted for and that they acted within the association's framework.

–IANS

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