Indian missions worldwide mark Gandhi Jayanti, recall his timeless message of truth, non-violence

Canberra, Oct 2 (IANS) Several Indian diplomatic missions across the world on Friday marked Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary by paying floral tributes and recalling his timeless ideals of truth, non-violence and peace.

Marking Gandhi Jayanti and the International Day of Non-Violence, the Indian High Commission in Australia offered a floral tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi Statue at Glebe Park in Canberra.

"High Commissioner Nagesh Singh, along with officers and staff of the Mission, community leaders and members of the Indian community, paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, remembering his timeless ideals of truth, non-violence and peace," the Indian High Commission in Australia posted on X.

Additionally, Indian Ambassador to Japan Nagma Mallick, along with Edogawa Ward officials and members of the Indian community, laid flowers at Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Tokyo, while reflecting on his life and achievements.

“Ambassador Mallick spoke about Gandhi's 'talisman (guiding principle), touching on the universal values he left behind, including the spirit of 'Antyodaya'—prioritising the needs of the most vulnerable—the act of walking, cleanliness, and service to society,” the Indian Embassy in Tokyo posted on X.

In New Zealand, Indian High Commissioner Muanpuii Saiawi, along with other dignitaries, paid tribute to Gandhi, reflecting on his life, teachings and their relevance in today’s world.

Furthermore, in Cambodia, Indian Ambassador Vanlalvawna Bawitlung, along with Embassy officials and members of the Indian diaspora, paid floral tributes at Gandhi’s bust, honouring his timeless ideals of peace, truth and non-violence.

Meanwhile, Norwegian Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener recalled her visit to Sabarmati Ashram and highlighted the enduring relevance of Gandhi’s message.

“Happy Gandhi Jayanti! A visit to Sabarmati Ashram was a deeply moving experience for me. Truth, non-violence and peace are values we cherish in Norway too. Gandhiji’s message continues to inspire us all even today,” she posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, recalling his ideals of truth, non-violence, simplicity and Swadeshi, saying Bapu’s timeless message will continue to guide the country towards a better society and a Viksit Bharat.

In a post on X, PM Modi said: “May Bapu’s timeless message keep guiding us towards a better society and a Viksit Bharat.”

--IANS

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