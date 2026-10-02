October 02, 2026 1:02 PM हिंदी

Nushrratt Bharuccha to undergo spine surgery after Bali accident, to be brought back via air ambulance

Nushrratt Bharuccha to undergo spine surgery after Bali accident, to be brought back via air ambulance (Photo : IANS/nushrrattbharuccha/insta)

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, suffered a fracture in her spine following an unfortunate accident and is currently hospitalised in Bali.

An official statement issued on behalf of the actress by her team, stated that Nushrratt is under medical observation and will undergo spine surgery after further evaluation, with arrangements being made to bring her back to Mumbai via an air ambulance.

The statement read: “Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine.

She is currently hospitalised in Bali and remains under medical observation. Following further evaluation by the doctors, Nushrratt will be undergoing spine surgery.”

The statement mentioned that at present the immediate priority is the actress’ health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care.

It read: “At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We are currently making arrangements to bring Nushrratt back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery.”

It also stated that her work commitments over the next few weeks would hit the pause button.

“Given the nature of the injury and the surgery, Nushrratt will need time to rest and recover, and her work commitments over the next few weeks are likely to be affected.”

“We request everyone to respect her privacy at this time and allow her the space to focus on her treatment and recovery. We are grateful for everyone’s concern and good wishes and will share further updates as and when appropriate.”

After working in television in shows such as Kitty Party and Seven, Nushrratt made her film debut with Jai Santoshi Maa. She gained the spotlight after her work in the 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha and the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

The actress was then seen in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl.

Nushrratt then branched out in several genres with films such as Chhorii, Janhit Mein Jaari and Ram Setu, Akelli, Ajeeb Daastaans, Chhalaang and Chhorrii 2.

--IANS

dc/

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